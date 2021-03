NCAA Tournament Sweet Sixteen men's schedule

Pairings for the Sweet Sixteen of men's basketball's NCAA Tournament:

Saturday's games

2:40 p.m.: Midwest, No. 12 Oregon State vs. No. 8 Loyola Chicago (WFMY)

5:15 p.m.: South, No. 5 Villanova vs. No. 1 Baylor (WFMY)

7:25 p.m.: South, No. 15 Oral Roberts vs. No. 3 Arkansas (TBS)

9:55 p.m.: Midwest, No. 11 Syracuse vs. No. 2 Houston (TBS)

Sunday's games

2:10 p.m.: West, No. 5 Creighton vs. No. 1 Gonzaga (WFMY)

5 p.m.: East, No. 4 Florida State vs. No. 1 Michigan (WFMY)

7:15 p.m.: East, No. 11 UCLA vs. No. 2 Alabama (TBS)

9:45 p.m.: West, No. 7 Oregon vs. No. 6 Southern Cal (TBS)