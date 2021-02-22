NCDMV tries to fill jobs lost in move from Raleigh to Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT — More than 300 people will drive through the Division of Motor Vehicles headquarters parking lot here on Tuesday, resumes in hand, to find out if they'd be a good fit to work for the agency.

The drive-thru career fair, designed with the coronavirus pandemic in mind, is one strategy DMV is using to try to fill dozens of jobs that have come open because of the department's move from Raleigh to Rocky Mount in December.

DMV has hired at least 40 people to work in its headquarters since Jan. 1, said commissioner Torre Jessup. But that still leaves about 85 vacancies, or about 18% of the 472 jobs at the complex DMV leases on North Church Street.

"We've seen a significant number of people who decided the commute is not for them," Jessup said. "There is attrition related to the move, and we anticipated that."

The backlog in open jobs was exacerbated by a hiring freeze last summer related to financial problems at the N.C. Department of Transportation. NCDOT has erased its budget shortfall since then, and hiring resumed last fall.