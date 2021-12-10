 Skip to main content
NCHSAA Class 3-A Championship
The Dudley Panthers played J.H. Rose Rampants Friday night in the NCHSAA Class 3-A championship in search of their 7th state football title, and their first since 2016. The game ended after the News & Record went to press. Find more coverage at Greensboro.com and in Sunday's Sports section.

