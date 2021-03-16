NCHSAA SCOREBOARD

No. 15 Charlotte Catholic (12-2) at No. 10 Northern Guilford (9-4)

BOYS SOCCER

First round

Tuesday’s games

CLASS 4-A

West

No. 12 East Forsyth (7-5-2) at No. 5 South Mecklenburg (8-1-0)

No. 11 Page (6-2-3) at No. 6 Cornelius Hough (7-2-1)

No. 10 Raleigh Athens Drive (8-2-0) at No. 7 West Forsyth (11-2-1)

No. 15 Matthews Butler (6-2-1) at No. 2 Northwest Guilford (9-2-0)

CLASS 3-A

West

No. 13 Asheville A.C. Reynolds (10-2-2) at No. 4 Southwest Guilford (11-1-1)

No. 15 Mount Tabor (10-1-2) at No. 2 Watauga (11-1-0)

East

No. 9 Northern Guilford (12-1-0) at No. 8 Fayetteville Terry Sanford (10-0-0)

CLASS 2-A