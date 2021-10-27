NCHSAA volleyball playoff scoreboard

Full pairings at NCHSAA.org.
Second round
Tuesday's results
CLASS 4-A
No. 8 Davie County 3, No. 9 South Iredell 1
No. 12 Reagan 3, No. 5 Waxhaw Marvin Ridge 1
No. 6 Western Guilford 3, No. 11 West Forsyth 2
No. 2 Asheville Roberson 3, No. 15 East Forsyth 1
CLASS 2-A
No. 3 McMichael 3, No. 14 West Wilkes 0
CLASS 1-A
No. 5 Bishop McGuinness 3, No. 12 Robbinsville 0
No. 3 Uwharrie Charter 3, No. 14 Cornerstone Charter 0
Third round
Thursday's matches
CLASS 4-A
No. 8 Davie County (22-4) at No. 1 Charlotte Ardrey Kell (28-1)
No. 12 Reagan (22-5) at No. 4 Charlotte Providence (26-1)
No. 6 Western Guilford (23-4) at No. 3 Watauga (20-4)