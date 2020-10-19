NCISAA PLAYOFFS

Area teams
Full pairings at NCISAA.org
First round
FIELD HOCKEY
Tuesday's game
Forsyth Country Day (3-0) at No. 4 Charlotte Latin (0-8)
BOYS SOCCER
Tuesday's matches
CLASS 3-A
West
Asheville Christian (3-7) at No. 1 Calvary Day (10-0), 5 p.m.
Forsyth Country Day (5-4) at No. 3 Gaston Christian (8-1)
East
High Point Christian (1-5) at No. 3 Cary Christian (5-3-1)
CLASS 2-A
West
No. 1 Westchester (9-2), bye
No. 5 Salem Baptist (5-4-1), bye
Rock Hill (S.C.) Westminster Catawba Christian (1-6) at No. 6 Caldwell (1-7)
GIRLS TENNIS
Tuesday's matches
CLASS 4-A
East
Wesleyan (6-2) at No. 4 Greensboro Day (10-0)
CLASS 3-A
West
Calvary Day (5-7) at No. 4 Huntersville SouthLake Christian (4-5)
High Point Christian (0-8) at No. 2 Forsyth Country Day (8-2)
CLASS 2-A
West
Westchester (1-10) at No. 4 Gaston Day (6-0)
Burlington Christian (3-5) at No. 3 Caldwell (6-7)
VOLLEYBALL
Tuesday's matches
CLASS 3-A
No. 2 High Point Christian (8-0), bye
Forsyth Country Day (3-6) at No. 4 Calvary Day (7-7), 5 p.m.
CLASS 2-A
West
No. 1 Caldwell (16-0), bye
Salem Baptist (1-4) at No. 6 Charlotte Hickory Grove Christian (3-8)
Westchester (1-9) at No. 7 Charlotte Northside Christian (5-6)
