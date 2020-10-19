 Skip to main content
NCISAA PLAYOFFS
NCISAA PLAYOFFS

Area teams

Full pairings at NCISAA.org

First round

FIELD HOCKEY

Tuesday's game

Forsyth Country Day (3-0) at No. 4 Charlotte Latin (0-8)

BOYS SOCCER

Tuesday's matches

CLASS 3-A

West

Asheville Christian (3-7) at No. 1 Calvary Day (10-0), 5 p.m.

Forsyth Country Day (5-4) at No. 3 Gaston Christian (8-1)

East

High Point Christian (1-5) at No. 3 Cary Christian (5-3-1)

CLASS 2-A

West

No. 1 Westchester (9-2), bye

No. 5 Salem Baptist (5-4-1), bye

Rock Hill (S.C.) Westminster Catawba Christian (1-6) at No. 6 Caldwell (1-7)

GIRLS TENNIS

Tuesday's matches

CLASS 4-A

East

Wesleyan (6-2) at No. 4 Greensboro Day (10-0)

CLASS 3-A

West

Calvary Day (5-7) at No. 4 Huntersville SouthLake Christian (4-5)

High Point Christian (0-8) at No. 2 Forsyth Country Day (8-2)

CLASS 2-A

West

Westchester (1-10) at No. 4 Gaston Day (6-0)

Burlington Christian (3-5) at No. 3 Caldwell (6-7)

VOLLEYBALL

Tuesday's matches

CLASS 3-A

No. 2 High Point Christian (8-0), bye

Forsyth Country Day (3-6) at No. 4 Calvary Day (7-7), 5 p.m.

CLASS 2-A

West

No. 1 Caldwell (16-0), bye

Salem Baptist (1-4) at No. 6 Charlotte Hickory Grove Christian (3-8)

Westchester (1-9) at No. 7 Charlotte Northside Christian (5-6)

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraNR on Twitter.

