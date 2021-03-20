NC's Hispanic COVID-19 vaccination rate is still low

DURHAM — When local Latino activists knocked on Lidio Membreño's door on a sunny March afternoon in a west Durham trailer park, he was surprised to learn that he was eligible to be vaccinated for COVID-19.

That's because it was the first time that anyone had told him anything substantial about the vaccine in Spanish and how he and his family could receive it.

"I do think the vaccine is good and that it's for the good of all," he said in Spanish. But, he said, no one had ever given him any information on the vaccine, much less in his native language, so he didn't know much about it.

Across North Carolina, Latinos haven't received the same vaccine education in their community as other people have — even though they are often front-line essential workers — and the numbers reflect it. Of the 1.96 million people who have received at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine in NC, just 3.8% identify as Hispanic or Latino, while 9.8% of the state's population identifies as Hispanic, according to state data released recently.