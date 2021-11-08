NC's new maps face a lawsuit over partisan gains. What about race?

"I'm very upset about this map," he said.

In the new state legislative maps, Democratic lawmakers also focused on Eastern North Carolina, as they tried to amend the lines in ways they said would better protect the voting rights of Black (and, in one case, Native American) voters.

Republicans shot down most of the proposed changes but did allow some Democratic amendments closer to the center of the state where the urban centers are, for example in both Durham and Greensboro. They changed the maps so that a pair of Democratic incumbents from each city — in both cases a white man and a Black woman — would not be put into the same new district and potentially forced to run against each other.

In southeastern North Carolina, Democratic Rep. Charles Graham of Robeson County is a member of the Lumbee Tribe. But he has already announced he's leaving the General Assembly next year to run for Congress. And he said the way Republicans proposed splitting up his home county in the new maps would also put his 55,000-person tribe at risk of not sending a member to the legislature for the first time since the 1970s.