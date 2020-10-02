Nearly 41 years later, council to consider formal apology for Greensboro Massacre

GREENSBORO — Nearly 41 years after five demonstrators were shot and killed by members of the Ku Klux Klan and American Nazi Party, the City Council will consider a formal resolution of apology and dedicate a scholarship in memory of the victims of what is known as the Greensboro Massacre.
If the resolution is approved at council's next meeting on Tuesday, the city would admit the police department neglected to act on knowledge it had that the Nazis and Klan were planning violence in a low-income housing community during a "Death to the Klan" rally on Nov. 3, 1979, organized by members of the Communist Workers Party.
The resulting violence would leave an emotional scar that for many, particularly African Americans, has never healed.
The resolution, in the works since last December, began when the Greensboro Pulpit Forum — a coalition of faith and civil rights leaders — contacted every City Council member to request the apology in the weeks following the 40th anniversary of the massacre, Mayor Nancy Vaughan said Friday.
Vaughan said all nine council members read drafts of the apology, made comments and circulated further drafts until they agreed on the document to be considered next week.
Vaughan said she and her fellow council members did their own research, reading from independent sources, contemporary news accounts and the report of the Greensboro Truth and Reconciliation Commission that investigated the incident and the events surrounding it.
"It was something that we took very seriously," she said. "We were looking at one moment in time."
The resolution, which was released Thursday as part of the agenda for a special virtual meeting scheduled for Tuesday at 7 p.m., expresses the city's apology to the victims, families and Morningside Homes community for the violence and police inaction. In the resolution, the city apologizes for "the failure of any government action to effectively overcome the hate that precipitated the violence, to embrace the sorrow that resulted from the violence and to reconcile all the vestiges of those heinous events in the years subsequent to 1979."
In addition to the apology, council will create an annual scholarship program called the "Morningside Homes Memorial Scholarships" honoring five graduates each year from Dudley High School in memory of the five victims: Cesar Cauce, James Waller, William Evan Sampson, Sandra Neely Smith and Michael Nathan.
The scholarships will be worth $1,979 each and recipients will be recognized at the city's annual Human Rights Celebration.
Vaughan said the resolution is in no way a critique of the police department as it exists today.
"That was 1979," she said. "We are not indicting the police department of today. We stand behind the GPD and the strides that they've made and the men and women who are working the streets every day."
This will not be the first apology council has made for the 1979 event, but certainly the most thoroughly vetted.
In August 2017, City Council issued an informal apology when Councilwoman Sharon Hightower made a surprise motion. But no formal resolution was ever drafted.
On Friday, Hightower said the 2017 vote "was an impromptu apology because I felt like we needed to make the effort. This takes it a step further. It really is intentional and focused on the areas of hurt that really will speak to the concerns that the participants had from 1979.
"It will be good for the city."
Hightower added that the nation has been especially focused on issues of racial inequity and law enforcement since the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis.
"I think this is the right time," she said. "If not now, when?"
Contact Richard M. Barron at 336-373-7371 and follow @BarronBizNR on Twitter.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!