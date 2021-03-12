Net worth: Courting the ACC Tournament in these times could be seen as crazy. But for Greensboro, it was too hard to pass up.

GREENSBORO — As soon as Roy Williams got off the bus at the Sheraton Four Seasons Hotel, a man was waiting at the curb to hand him a special keycard the renowned UNC coach would need just to ride the elevator to a special floor at the hotel reserved for him and his basketball team.
As the masked-up players filed off the bus behind him, the same thing was repeated over and over: Step off, get a keycard, pick up luggage.
Security for the ACC Tournament was tighter than ever this year — but it was to stop the unseen threat of the coronavirus from entering the self-contained "bubble" where coaches, players and staff stayed before and after their basketball games at the Greensboro Coliseum.
Still, despite the precautions, Duke and Virginia have made abrupt exits from the tournament — and, for the Blue Devils, their season — after both teams reported COVID-19 infections.
How did it happen? And when? Questions to be answered later.
For now, the tournament goes on as only it can during a pandemic. Day by day.
A year ago, the ACC Tournament was shut down just like everything and everywhere else as COVID-19 cases enveloped the world.
This year, nothing has been normal in Tournament Town.
Fans are few at these games for safety reasons. The normal throngs of people in their school colors walking along Gate City Boulevard before and after games is markedly smaller. The electricity in the air surrounding the tournament is less charged.
Yet here the city is one year later. Still standing. Still hosting.
Pride and reputation were, in fact, the driving force behind a citywide effort in 2021 that normally would have dumped $20 million into the local economy and filled hotels and the coliseum with some of the most committed fans in all of college basketball.
This year, it was all about welcoming the ACC, and its enormous influence in the sports world, to help the city shine before millions of fans viewing on television and, most importantly, continue a relationship that would keep future championships coming to the coliseum that has been the historic home of the tournament.
****
On March 12, 2020, trouble was headed to the ACC Tournament.
COVID-19 cases had appeared in North Carolina and officials grew edgy as thousands converged on the Greensboro Coliseum for a week of games.
By Wednesday, the ACC had banned fans from the games.
Just after noon on Thursday, the plug was pulled. The tournament would stop there.
And the year of COVID-19 would commence.
As spring and summer turned to fall, ACC officials struggled with how to organize the next basketball tournament scheduled for March 2021 in Washington, D.C.
By November, they had seen Major League Baseball and the NBA hold major playoffs in "bubbles" that kept teams isolated from each other except during games.
Greensboro officials had seen their chance to recruit a vastly-changed tournament season back to the city.
Matt Brown, executive director of the city-owned coliseum and the late Mo Milani, executive vice president for hospitality at Koury Corp., created a plan they hoped to sell to the ACC. It would involve a carefully-coordinated program of isolation at Koury's three massive hotels and precautions at the nearby coliseum.
Four months out, the conference decided to hold the tournament in Greensboro instead of Washington.
"It’s an example of the relationship that historically has bound the ACC and city of Greensboro," Brown explained earlier this week. "It made far more economic sense for the ACC to hold the tournament in Greensboro where they felt comfortable.
"A key component was that the Koury Corp. and Mo Milani had put together a comprehensive COVID protocol plan."
The ACC's medical and administrative staff vetted a plan that called for housing the top four-seeded teams at the smaller Grandover Resort off Groometown Road and the remaining 11 teams, with roughly 40 staff and players each, at the 1,000-room Sheraton Four Seasons at Interstate 40 and Gate City Boulevard.
As for holding games at the coliseum, Brown said the cost alone of hiring staff and keeping the lights is about $300,000.
In years when the place is packed, expenses like that can be covered.
But that wouldn't be the case this year. for safety reasons, fans would be few, deflating the bottom line.
So the coliseum made a deal with ACC. The coliseum would drop the normal rental fee it would require from the ACC if the conference paid the coliseum's expenses for hosting the teams and roughly 2,500 fans per game.
Still, Brown said, he had to double up on cleaning the arena between daily sessions and overnight. And ushers were needed at every entrance to the arena because the small number of fans were spread to the uppermost seats due to social-distancing protocols.
"It’s an expense that will minimally be $300,000 or likely more," said Brown, all of which the ACC will pay. "The ACC has acknowledged that we would retain any minimal revenue — parking and concessions."
However, the volunteer army that normally welcomes fans and assists with other parts of the event would be staying home this year, Brown said.
Without the ACC shouldering the financial burden, Brown said, the coliseum wouldn't be able to make the tournament work financially.
"It would not have made sense," he said, "without the ACC's willingness to cover the expenses."
Still, it's unclear where the tournament would be this year without Greensboro's involvement.
"We don’t say no to events," Brown said. "It's our nature to move ahead and we’ll be back to normal sooner and hosting this great event is an example of our preparedness to do that."
****
Brown said the tournament wouldn't be possible with the coliseum alone — it took the cooperation of Koury Corp. working as the business partner with the taxpayer-owned coliseum.
"Teams are tested every day when they arrive and then tested again at the hotel," Brown said. "That’s a very expensive process."
Koury has to make accommodations for testing, security, practice areas and separate meal rooms for all the teams staying at its hotels.
Kelly Harrill, vice president of the company, is handling most of the details now, only weeks after Milani, his boss and mastermind of the operation, suddenly died at 72. The loss of Milani at such a crucial time left not only a grieving staff, but it left Brown without his key partner and an operation scrambling to manage such a massive task without the man who conceived of the tournament plan.
"The Koury properties have been such an integral part of the ACC for years — we wanted to do this. It's not economic," Harrill said. "We saw this as an opportunity to show Greensboro at its best in its most difficult time."
Harrill said planning to host a dozen teams and fans was a daunting task.
In recent weeks, Harrill has been bringing back staff that has not worked for most of the past year, preparing to cater to each team's dietary needs, figuring out the security that would give each team its own isolated floor and working on schedules to keep them eating in separate places and separate times.
The ACC is paying the hotel, which is also hosting several hundred National Guard and FEMA employees that are involved in the COVID-19 vaccine clinic for eight weeks in the parking lot at Four Seasons Town Centre.
Still, it was easier to find a parking space at the 1,000-room Sheraton Four Seasons last week than usual.
"It's not typical — the restaurants, parking and mall are not full," Harrill said.
But as future tourists and convention managers emerge from the COVID-19 lockdown, they'll remember what Koury Corp. did.
"It is something that we’ll hang our hat on and say we did the right thing at the right time," Harrill said. "The ACC has taken care of Greensboro in years past and this year I feel like we’re taking care of them."
Contact Richard M. Barron at 336-373-7371 and follow @BarronBizNR on Twitter.