Net worth: Courting the ACC Tournament in these times could be seen as crazy. But for Greensboro, it was too hard to pass up.

However, the volunteer army that normally welcomes fans and assists with other parts of the event would be staying home this year, Brown said.

Without the ACC shouldering the financial burden, Brown said, the coliseum wouldn't be able to make the tournament work financially.

"It would not have made sense," he said, "without the ACC's willingness to cover the expenses."

Still, it's unclear where the tournament would be this year without Greensboro's involvement.

"We don’t say no to events," Brown said. "It's our nature to move ahead and we’ll be back to normal sooner and hosting this great event is an example of our preparedness to do that."

Brown said the tournament wouldn't be possible with the coliseum alone — it took the cooperation of Koury Corp. working as the business partner with the taxpayer-owned coliseum.

"Teams are tested every day when they arrive and then tested again at the hotel," Brown said. "That’s a very expensive process."

Koury has to make accommodations for testing, security, practice areas and separate meal rooms for all the teams staying at its hotels.