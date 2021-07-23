Never forget: A tour honoring fallen officers makes 'unfortunate' stop in Greensboro

GREENSBORO — An organization that pays tribute to fallen law enforcement officers stopped in the city on Friday.
Beyond the Call of Duty is in the midst of its second End of Watch Ride to Remember, a 22,500-mile, 84-day trek across the nation.
“We do this to keep their memories alive,” founder Jagrut Shah said.
The visit to Greensboro came on Day 56 of the tour.
Motorcyclists from Washington — the state where Beyond the Call of Duty originated — arrived in Greensboro with a large trailer in tow, the sides covered with pictures and names of 339 law enforcement members who lost their lives in 2020.
Local law enforcement was given a chance to view the trailer and pay their respects as the tour moved through the city.
“Do not forget that all these beautiful men and women served their communities,” Shah told the officers. “They served their cities, their counties and their states. They did it with honor and respect and pride.”
Jagrut, a former officer, said he was inspired to create Beyond the Call of Duty after realizing just how much loss law enforcement agencies experience. Recognizing how that loss stems across the country, he wanted to start a nationwide tour.
“I wanted the survivors to know that their loss is not going unrecognized,” Jagrut said.
In 2020, the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office mourned the passing of two of their own.
Deputy LaKiya Rouse, 26, died on Oct. 20, one day after reporting to work and leaving early because she was feeling ill. She was admitted to a hospital later in the day.
Rouse’s death was the result of “medical-related issues,” the sheriff’s office said. Though she tested positive for COVID-19, her death did not appear to be linked to the virus, medical officials told the sheriff’s office.
In December, a second sheriff’s office employee died after testing positive for the coronavirus.
Master Cpl. Norman Daye, a 16-year veteran of the sheriff’s office, returned home two days prior to his death after being hospitalized for COVID-19.
Sheriff Danny Rogers said Friday the loss of Rouse and Daye is still felt.
“It takes all of us coming together, working together,” he said. “Every day we put our uniforms on, we never know when or if we’re coming back.”
Calling the End of Watch Ride to Remember’s stop in Greensboro an “unfortunate honor,” Rogers said it’s important for the department to not forget.
“It also helps us to remember never to take any day for granted and to never take our relationships for granted,” Rogers said. “Because we never know when we’ll be here and when we won’t be here.”
