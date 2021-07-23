Never forget: A tour honoring fallen officers makes 'unfortunate' stop in Greensboro

In 2020, the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office mourned the passing of two of their own.

Deputy LaKiya Rouse, 26, died on Oct. 20, one day after reporting to work and leaving early because she was feeling ill. She was admitted to a hospital later in the day.

Rouse’s death was the result of “medical-related issues,” the sheriff’s office said. Though she tested positive for COVID-19, her death did not appear to be linked to the virus, medical officials told the sheriff’s office.

In December, a second sheriff’s office employee died after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Master Cpl. Norman Daye, a 16-year veteran of the sheriff’s office, returned home two days prior to his death after being hospitalized for COVID-19.

Sheriff Danny Rogers said Friday the loss of Rouse and Daye is still felt.

“It takes all of us coming together, working together,” he said. “Every day we put our uniforms on, we never know when or if we’re coming back.”

Calling the End of Watch Ride to Remember’s stop in Greensboro an “unfortunate honor,” Rogers said it’s important for the department to not forget.

“It also helps us to remember never to take any day for granted and to never take our relationships for granted,” Rogers said. “Because we never know when we’ll be here and when we won’t be here.”

Contact Jamie Biggs at 336-373-4476 and follow @JamieBiggsNR on Twitter.

