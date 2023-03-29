JAMESTOWN — Fifty years ago.

That was when the last U.S. soldiers left South Vietnam. And so ended America's controversial involvement in the Vietnam War. And so began America's struggle to cope with the emotional scars.

Events like Wednesday's ceremony at Wrenn Miller Park in Jamestown help. There, standing before the Veterans Memorial, those who served, along with their friends and families, honored those who came home — and those who didn't.

They did it in the best way they could. The only way.

To never forget.