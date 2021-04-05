New details released in death of former New Hanover assistant principal accused of relationship with student

WILMINGTON — Police have confirmed the former New Hanover County assistant principal accused of having a relationship with his student died after he shot himself.

Jessica Williams, the public affairs officer for the Wilmington Police Department, said David Bostian's death has been ruled a suicide by gun.

Bostian was found dead Friday morning at his home in Wilmington after allegations were made against him about having an inappropriate relationship with a 16-year-old student in 1992.

New Hanover County Sheriff's Office Lt. Jerry Brewer said the former student filed the complaint on Thursday. Bostian willingly came in to be interviewed by law enforcement and was arrested at 1 a.m. Friday.

Brewer said the warrants for two charges of sexual offense by a government employee had already been drafted and were served following the interview.

As far as Brewer knows, this is the first time someone came forward to accuse Bostian of any inappropriate actions toward a student. The StarNews has reached out to New Hanover County Schools about whether someone ever made allegations against Bostian within the school system.