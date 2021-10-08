New group aims to flip NC, through 1 million people of color who didn’t vote in 2020

Steele said she nearly gave up on politics after losing her two races, each by less than 3,000 votes. But she said the lessons she learned and conversations with others in the field, including attorney and former North Carolinians For Redistricting Reform executive director Mary Wills Bode, convinced her of the “necessity” of an organization to involve people and communities of color in the political process.

Steele said she asked her husband, Michael, and their five children — ages 9 to 21 — for their blessing before she began to work on the project.

Of losing elections, she said, “That experience taught me tons. You can’t just go into a community — white, Black — and expect people to want to show up to vote just because it’s time for an election,” Steele said. “People need to be taken care of at all times. It taught me the necessity of standing up a field operation. Having a constituency-based service entity as part of the campaign was essential.”