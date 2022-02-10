New NC advice seeks to keep more virus-exposed kids in class

RALEIGH — North Carolina health officials on Thursday eased guidance for K-12 schools that had directed students and staff to often stay home for five days if they were in close contact with someone who tests positive for COVID-19.

The updated recommendations from the Department of Health and Human Services, which take effect Feb. 21, state that children and school workers shouldn't be required to stay home following a virus exposure unless they have coronavirus symptoms or test positive.

The updated StrongSchoolsNC Public Health Toolkit, which also recommends against individual contract tracing in the schools, reflects changing trends in the pandemic and DHHS efforts to keep children in classrooms, health Secretary Kody Kinsley said.

“This is the right approach for this point in the pandemic and includes flexibility for local schools and health departments to use data to make informed decisions and respond to local conditions,” Kinsley said in a news release.