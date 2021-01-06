New N.C. chief justice seeks vaccine access for open courts

RALEIGH — North Carolina's new chief justice says he's asked Gov. Roy Cooper to consider getting COVID-19 vaccines more quickly to local court officials to meet a state constitutional requirement that “all courts shall be open.”

Speaking at Wednesday's online installation ceremony for himself and two new justices, Chief Justice Paul Newby said “access to justice through the courts is not a luxury — it’s a mandate.”

Newby, a Republican who as a associate justice narrowly unseated Cheri Beasley in November, said he's asked Cooper to “enhance the availability of the vaccine to the courthouse personnel who bravely ... open the courts to fulfill our constitutional mandate."

Under the current schedule from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, essential workers in the legal field who aren't at least 65 or who have high-risk medical conditions could have to wait for some time before having vaccine access. Data early this week showed North Carolina lagging most other states when it came to administering vaccine doses to individuals.

Cooper’s press office didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking a response to Newby's request.

Court activities in all 100 counties have been dramatically scaled back since the pandemic began.