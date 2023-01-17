New on DVD: Stay off this Santa's naughty list to avoid a 'Violent Night'

A holiday action film starring David Harbour as a bad Santa tops the DVD releases for the week of Jan. 24.

"Violent Night": St. Nick turns to violence in order to defend a little girl and her family when they are targeted by a gang of criminals on Christmas Eve. Also starring John Leguizamo and Beverly D'Angelo.

"This is a star vehicle, or rather, a sleigh, built specifically for Harbour, who gamely commits to the performance, and is probably the only actor currently working in Hollywood who could pull this off," writes Tribune News Service critic Katie Walsh in her review. "The result is amusing enough, but it’s as cinematically substantive as a sugar cookie."

ALSO NEW ON DVD JAN. 24

"Colosseum": Eight high-profile battles help track the rise and fall of the Roman Empire in this History Channel docuseries about ancient Rome's most popular form of entertainment.

"Dynasty: The Final Season": CW's reboot of the 1980s soap opera comes to a close after five seasons. Also available will be "Dynasty: The Complete Series," for those needing to catch up on prior seasons.

"Rock Dog 3: Battle the Best": A canine rocker sets out to restore the good name of Angus Scattergood, now forgotten by younger musicians, in this latest entry in the family-friendly animated film franchise.

"Taurus": Machine Gun Kelly stars in this drama about the final days of an up-and-coming artist troubled by his inner demons. Also featuring Maddie Hasson, Megan Fox and Ruby Rose.

"Mindcage": Two police detectives, played by Martin Lawrence and Melissa Roxburgh, enlist the help of a convicted serial killer (John Malkovich) to catch a copycat in this Blu-ray release.