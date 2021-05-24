New orchard of chestnut trees begins on Cherokee territory

ASHEVILLE — Imagine waking up 150 years ago, opening your window and looking out onto the Southern Appalachians. Within view would be any one of the billions of American chestnut trees that once covered the landscape. Places that are now considered coal country were chestnut country.
Today, not so much. The tree is considered functionally extinct, thanks to a fungus imported in on a tree from Japan in the late 1800s. The airborne fungus, Cryphonectria parasitica, flings its spores onto the American chestnut until its bark develops sickly looking blisters that soon spread throughout its body, destroying the tree’s ability to grow tall enough to reproduce.
But all hope is not lost: a new partnership between the American Chestnut Foundation and the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians aims to repopulate the region with the lost tree.
On April 21, the vice chief of the Eastern Band Alan B. Ensley and the president and CEO of the American Chestnut Foundation Lisa Thomson signed a memorandum of understanding to create a chestnut tree orchard some 4,270 feet high in the Qualla Boundary, a territory that belongs to the Eastern Band and spans parts of Swain and Jackson counties, lying just south of Great Smoky Mountains National Park.
The plan is to plant the American chestnut trees, take germplasm samples, and gather any nuts that are eventually produced. The orchard will be for studying the chestnut trees, not for commercial production.
“It’s about 5,600 acres. And so there’s no development that goes on up there,” said Joey Owle, secretary of agriculture and natural resources for the EBCI.
In the mid-2000s, the Eastern Band created a deer pen around the land for a different project. The barrier is still up, which is “ideal” according to Owle, because it will protect the chestnuts from hungry deer and elk.
The orchard will be filled with different versions of the American chestnut tree that have some degree of disease resistance, since the fungus will likely always be an issue.
“The fungus is airborne,” said Sam Bowers, director of philanthropy and external affairs at the American Chestnut Foundation. “We will never get rid of the fungus.”
The fungus can also live in oak trees without making them sick, making it even harder to combat, she said.
Some of the saplings in the Eastern Band orchard will come from the version of the American chestnut tree that has been cross bred with the Chinese chestnut tree over the past three decades. Their goal has been to imbue in the American tree the blight-resistant genes carried by the Chinese tree, while also maintaining the American tree’s genetic difference.
The other trees that will go in the orchard are already growing in the area, according to Owle. One day, members of the Eastern Band and the foundation were out looking at the land. Suddenly, Dr. Jared Westbrook, the director of science at the American Chestnut Foundation, shouted to the group that he’d found thousands of American chestnut trees in the wild. They just couldn’t see them.