New orchard of chestnut trees begins on Cherokee territory

“It’s about 5,600 acres. And so there’s no development that goes on up there,” said Joey Owle, secretary of agriculture and natural resources for the EBCI.

In the mid-2000s, the Eastern Band created a deer pen around the land for a different project. The barrier is still up, which is “ideal” according to Owle, because it will protect the chestnuts from hungry deer and elk.

The orchard will be filled with different versions of the American chestnut tree that have some degree of disease resistance, since the fungus will likely always be an issue.

“The fungus is airborne,” said Sam Bowers, director of philanthropy and external affairs at the American Chestnut Foundation. “We will never get rid of the fungus.”

The fungus can also live in oak trees without making them sick, making it even harder to combat, she said.

Some of the saplings in the Eastern Band orchard will come from the version of the American chestnut tree that has been cross bred with the Chinese chestnut tree over the past three decades. Their goal has been to imbue in the American tree the blight-resistant genes carried by the Chinese tree, while also maintaining the American tree’s genetic difference.