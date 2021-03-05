New rules get N.C. students back into classrooms. Many think they're not enough.

RALEIGH — North Carolina public schools will now be required to offer in-person classes. But the change isn't enough to satisfy Republican lawmakers who are still pursuing their own reopening plans.
The State Board of Education on Thursday approved a school reopening resolution saying public schools must offer at least some in-person instruction by the end of March.
"It is absolutely essential that we get our students back into school," said Eric Davis, who chairs the board. "Every student, every day into every school."
But GOP lawmakers say the resolution falls short because it will still leave many students without daily in-person classes a year into the coronavirus pandemic.
"There is no issue more vital to the health and well-being of children in North Carolina than letting them return to in-person learning as soon as possible," state Rep. Chuck McElraft, a Carteret County Republican, said in a news release. "The General Assembly will pursue every available opportunity to address the devastating harm to our students that closed schools have caused. Our kids are not just failing — they are being failed by a refusal among elected leaders to let them learn."
The main split between the State Board of Education and GOP lawmakers is over what options are being given to middle and high schools for in-person instruction.
The state board and state health officials only will allow middle and high schools to use "Plan B," where 6 feet of social distancing is required in classrooms. The restriction means middle and high schools are mainly only offering a mix of in-person and online classes instead of daily in-person classes.
Only elementary schools can use "Plan A," which has minimal social-distancing requirements that allow them to offer daily in-person classes.
"While our older children tend to transmit (the coronavirus) in the same way as adults do, younger children have much lower rates of transmissibility, and that's why we see that difference there," said Susan Gale Perry, the chief deputy secretary of the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
Republican lawmakers and GOP members of the state education board want middle and high schools to also be able to use Plan A. They say the state can't move forward until more children are getting five days a week of in-person classes.
"We need a definitive road map about how this is going to work because it's not just impacting the kids who aren't able to get back into the classroom," said State Treasurer Dale Folwell, a Republican and member of the state board. "It's also impacting the parents who can't get back to work because their kid is not in the classroom."
The vote comes as most of North Carolina's school districts and many charter schools have already resumed in-person classes. But the change means some students who haven't had in-person classes since the coronavirus pandemic hit a year ago will now have to be allowed back on campus if they want to return.
The past year during the pandemic has seen a drop in student grades and test scores. School districts estimate that 23% of their students are at risk of academic failure and not being promoted at the end of the academic year.
That's led to many parents becoming more vocal about the pace of school reopening, which they say has been too slow.
Meanwhile, the N.C. Senate and House are both pursuing plans to expand school reopening options.
Perry said state officials aren't ready yet to recommend allowing secondary schools to use Plan A. She pointed to how 99 of the state's 100 counties have such high rates of COVID-19 transmission that they meet federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance saying 6 feet of social distancing is required for middle and high schools.
State Superintendent Catherine Truitt said top health officials need to publicly reveal the metrics of when the change will be made. She said 3 feet of social distancing is sufficient for these older students.
"We need more clarity," said Truitt, a Republican. "It feels like we are pushing the goalposts and kicking the can down the street."