New rules get N.C. students back into classrooms. Many think they're not enough.

The state board and state health officials only will allow middle and high schools to use "Plan B," where 6 feet of social distancing is required in classrooms. The restriction means middle and high schools are mainly only offering a mix of in-person and online classes instead of daily in-person classes.

Only elementary schools can use "Plan A," which has minimal social-distancing requirements that allow them to offer daily in-person classes.

"While our older children tend to transmit (the coronavirus) in the same way as adults do, younger children have much lower rates of transmissibility, and that's why we see that difference there," said Susan Gale Perry, the chief deputy secretary of the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

Republican lawmakers and GOP members of the state education board want middle and high schools to also be able to use Plan A. They say the state can't move forward until more children are getting five days a week of in-person classes.

"We need a definitive road map about how this is going to work because it's not just impacting the kids who aren't able to get back into the classroom," said State Treasurer Dale Folwell, a Republican and member of the state board. "It's also impacting the parents who can't get back to work because their kid is not in the classroom."