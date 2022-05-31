Board assigns names to new schools

GREENSBORO — A NASA mathematician and a civil rights pioneer are set to have new Guilford County schools named after them.

The Guilford County Board of Education voted unanimously Tuesday to name a planned new K-8 school in the southwestern part of the county after Katherine Johnson of "Hidden Figures" fame and a planned "newcomers" school in High Point for Sylvia Mendez, who helped end school segregation in California.

The new K-8 building is one of eight major school construction projects being funded by bonds approved by voters in 2020. The building is expected to also house a regional science, technology, engineering and mathematics center, which could be used by students from multiple schools. It's currently in the design phase.

The school board named it Tuesday after Johnson, who performed calculations for NASA missions, including John Glenn's orbit of the Earth in 1962 and the 1969 lunar landing. She was among a series of Black women who played important roles at NASA and were profiled in Margot Lee Shetterly's nonfiction bestseller "Hidden Figures," which was later adapted into a film. She died in 2020 at age 101.

Katherine Moore, Johnson's youngest daughter who lives in Greensboro, spoke briefly at the school board meeting about her mother's life.

"She was a woman of distinction," Moore said. "She persevered, excelled and she was curious — all of the things you are going to want in that school."

The new "newcomers" school, which will serve recently immigrated children, will be in the Tomlinson building on the campus of High Point Central High School. Like the Doris Henderson Newcomers School in Greensboro, the school in High Point is intended to jumpstart students’ English learning and help them acclimate before they transition to other schools in the district.

It will be named after Mendez, a Hispanic-American woman who helped pave the way for the desegregation of schools across the United States.

The nomination of Mendez drew a crowd of supporters to the board room in the district's central office in Greensboro on Tuesday, including some High Point Hispanic community members.

As a girl growing up in California, Mendez was denied entry to a public school that did not admit Hispanic students. Her parents fought back, joining with other families and taking their case all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court in 1947.

Mendez v. Westminster forced four local school boards to stop segregating Hispanic students and allowed Mendez to attend the school in question. The case served as a precedent for the U.S. Supreme Court's 1954 Brown v. The Board of Education decision that proclaimed school segregation was unconstitutional.

Mendez became a nurse and she travels the country giving lectures about the desegregation effort.