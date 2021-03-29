New UNC clinic seeks to help 'long haulers' for whom COVID never seems to go away

"We don't have a pill or an injection that can cure long COVID," he said. "But there are specific things we can do to help address the symptoms to make them feel better or help with their recovery."

Like COVID-19 itself, long-term COVID is new to medicine and not fully understood. Symptoms include fatigue, shortness of breath, coughing, headaches and difficulty with memory or attention, sometimes referred to as brain fog. And whether due to the illness itself or their inability to feel better, long haulers may also struggle with anxiety, depression or post-traumatic stress disorder.

Recovery from treatment itself can be long

COVID-19 is primarily a respiratory illness that attacks the lungs, making it difficult for patients to get enough oxygen when they breathe. In the most serious cases, patients require a mechanical ventilator to help breathe for them, which usually requires they be placed in an induced coma.

Recovery from that kind of intense treatment can be slow. WakeMed in Raleigh recognized early on that COVID-19 patients who spent time on mechanical ventilators or in induced comas needed special help recovering basic motor and cognitive skills. Last spring, WakeMed opened an outpatient rehab program offering physical, occupational and speech therapy to people who had been hospitalized with COVID-19.