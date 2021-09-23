News & Record and Winston-Salem Journal's Burger Week lets readers vote on their favorite creations

When you think of a burger, it’s pretty obvious that there should be a bun, a patty, cheese, toppings and some sauces.

But what you do with it after that? The sky is the limit.

In Myrtle Beach, S.C., there’s a burger shack called Riverside Cafe on 21st Avenue. The last time I went there, I had a Fried Mac and Cheese Burger.

Sounds weird, I know, but it was topped with American cheese and a breaded loaf of fried mac and cheese. The mac and cheese was the kind we ate as kids, and it was a really good burger with a blast from the past.

It wasn’t a gourmet creation, but the flavors worked well together, and you could just tell that its creation was somebody’s light-bulb moment.

When I worked at the Griffin Daily News in Griffin, Ga., I frequented Griffith’s Drive-In. The family-owned restaurant served pretty basic burgers, but when you do it well, why would you do anything any different?