GREENSBORO — A longtime leader in the nonprofit community has been hired as the new executive director of the Mustard Seed Community Health Clinic, which serves some of the poorest tracts in the city.

Christine Ringuette will oversee the day-to-day operations, outreach, strategy and fundraising at the clinic, which provides primary and behavioral health care to those in the Cottage Grove community in eastern Greensboro and those uninsured and below the poverty level throughout Guilford County. The clinic also provides medication assistance, health outreach, a mobile food market and nutrition and cooking classes to patients and the community.

Ringuette previously worked for Greensboro Urban Ministry, Dress for Success of Winston-Salem and Habitat for Humanity. She is a former senior director of global engagement for Habitat Humanity’s international headquarters and the first executive director of the group’s statewide office in North Carolina.

She was hired after a nationwide search involving consultants, said Michie Dew, chair of the clinic’s board of directors.

“We were determined to identify someone who is a relationship builder, community connector, and a caring, experienced leader,” Dew said. “We are confident that Christine is just that person to lead Mustard Seed as we enter almost a decade of providing essential healthcare services.”

Dr. Beth Mulberry, the founding executive director and only physician on staff, remains medical director. The clinic, which gets its name from Scripture about doing the impossible, has a list of collaborators including Cone Health and the Guilford County Health Department.

Mulberry often saw clients all day and handled the administrative side of running a nonprofit, while trying to build support in the community. The clinic also hosts community discussions, such as October’s “Movers of Mountains for Health Equity” with Debra Farrington, the state’s chief health equity officer.

Dew said Ringuette was hired to alleviate the things that would keep Mulberry out of the exam room, such as some speaking engagements about the work now going on.

“I kind of see it as being a co-pilot to Dr. Beth,” Ringuette said.

A Greensboro native and Wingate University graduate with a degree in communications, Ringuette volunteered with a Baptist hospital mission in West Africa and helped build more than two dozen countries with Habitat for Humanity. She is familiar with the Cottage Grove area, having been bused there as a youngster to Hampton Elementary School, which has since closed. One of her friends, who has Down’s Syndrome and whom she met while volunteering at Camp Joy as a teen, also lives in Cottage Grove.

At one time Ringuette thought she would work in television. But she found herself drawn to agencies focused on helping people with their basic needs. She says she’s excited to have a role in community healthcare.

“I think that’s the glue that’s important for everybody to have the life they deserve,” Ringuette said.

One of the nonprofit’s missions includes helping people who may miss doctor’s appointments because they don’t have transportation, as well as those who struggle to manage chronic diseases like diabetes because they lack insurance coverage.

Studies show that Cottage Grove neighbors have some of the worst health outcomes: People die 10 to 15 years earlier on average than people in more affluent neighborhoods, Dew said.

“Our clinic and related programs serve an area that depends on us for primary medical care and a focus on the social determinants of health,” Dew said. “Everyone deserves an opportunity to attain their highest level of health, and Christine’s leadership will help bring us much closer to that reality.”

The clinic’s genesis, in some ways, is tied to the closing of the larger HealthServe Community Clinic in 2013. HealthServe provided a safety net for most of the local area’s uninsured, before losing a significant amount of its $4.3 million budget, which had come from Guilford County taxpayers, Cone Health and private donations. It had 8,500 active patients and logged an average of 25,000 to 30,000 visits a year.

HealthServe’s closing came about the same time the state legislature decided not to expand Medicaid, which left tens of thousands of uninsured people with no option for routine medical care beyond hospital emergency rooms.

Mustard Seed’s board of directors relies on grants and donations and earlier this year won a three-year community health grant from the Office of Rural Health at the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

When the clinic opened in 2015 there were plans for a 5,800-square-foot clinic with two doctors, a pharmacy and a dental clinic on a 3½-acre plot in the Cottage Grove neighborhood.

The clinic, however, continues to operate at the former parish house for New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, in an effort to move services closer to people who may need it the most.

Longer term goals include finding more staff — including volunteers — and more space to expand services. The clinic and two residential properties are currently being used to keep up with services.

“We can absolutely do that,” Ringuette said. “We have to absolutely do that.”