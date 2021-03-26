Baritone John P. Williams left memories of his voice with Triad choral groups

WINSTON-SALEM — A Saturday memorial service will honor the life of John P. Williams, a bank executive and civic activist also known for his smooth bass-baritone singing voice.

Williams had "one of the finest baritone voices in our area," said Bill Carroll, who led him in the Choral Society of Greensboro.

"He was also a very fine human being and is beloved in the music community of the Triad," Carroll said.

John Prince Williams died March 17 at age 72, according to his obituary. A cause of death was not mentioned.

His 1 p.m. Saturday service is private at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, where he sang in the choir.

Survivors include his wife of almost 50 years, Parepa "PJ" McCrae Williams; children, Michael and Valarie, and two grandchildren.

Williams lived in Lewisville but was most active in the Winston-Salem community.

His obituary described him as "a singer, a family man, a bank executive, a Big Brother, a civic activist, an art collector and a photographer."