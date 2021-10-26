'Best year ever' gets even better for Replacements, Ltd. with Newsweek award

GREENSBORO — No less an authority than Newsweek has named Replacements, Ltd., as one of the Best Online Shops in 2021.

The company, the world’s largest china and crystal dealer, made Newsweek's Home Decor and Textiles category.

Nearly 10,000 online shops were scrutinized by professional testers and rated by consumers.

"We're confident that all the shops cited in our rankings offer a first-rate consumer experience," said Nancy Cooper, the magazine's global editor-in-chief.

Newsweek's ranking of online shops is based on a number of measures, including trust, security, well-designed websites and responsive customer service.

"They do all this behind the scenes," said CEO and founder Bob Page, who was pleased when notified of his company making the list. "It's exciting, but we work hard at what we do."

During the pandemic, Replacements closed its showroom and shifted almost all of its business online.

"We were thinking our business might be off 30 to 50%, but we've had a good year," Page said. "It was our best year ever."