'Best year ever' gets even better for Replacements, Ltd. with Newsweek award

GREENSBORO — No less an authority than Newsweek has named Replacements, Ltd., as one of the Best Online Shops in 2021.
The company, the world’s largest china and crystal dealer, made Newsweek's Home Decor and Textiles category.
Nearly 10,000 online shops were scrutinized by professional testers and rated by consumers.
"We're confident that all the shops cited in our rankings offer a first-rate consumer experience," said Nancy Cooper, the magazine's global editor-in-chief.
Newsweek's ranking of online shops is based on a number of measures, including trust, security, well-designed websites and responsive customer service.
"They do all this behind the scenes," said CEO and founder Bob Page, who was pleased when notified of his company making the list. "It's exciting, but we work hard at what we do."
During the pandemic, Replacements closed its showroom and shifted almost all of its business online.
"We were thinking our business might be off 30 to 50%, but we've had a good year," Page said. "It was our best year ever."
Page praises his employees and customers, many of whom are return shoppers.
While working as an auditor for the state in the early 1980s, Page founded the company moonlighting as a retailer and selling dishes out of his Greensboro attic.
Now a global landmark just off Interstate 85, Replacements was selected in a process that pared down a large list to the 1,000 top shops across 39 categories.
"People who know me know that if I give you my word, there's got to be an earthquake that prevents me from following through with it," Page said. "At times we fail, but when we do, we try to make it right."
Contact Nancy McLaughlin at 336-373-7049 and follow @nmclaughlinNR on Twitter.