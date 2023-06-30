Achievers

The North Carolina State Board of Certified Public Accountant Examiners approved 32 individuals, including Jeremy Carl Truhel of Greensboro, for North Carolina CPA licensure on May 22. A CPA licensure applicant must pass the Uniform CPA Examination and satisfy the State’s education, work experience and moral character requirements. CPAs licensed to practice in North Carolina must annually renew their license and complete at least 2,000 minutes (40 hours) of Continuing Professional Education each year.

Reconsidered Goods, a nonprofit creative reuse center in Greensboro, has announced two new additions to its board of directors, plus a new slate of board officers. The new members include Jennie Savage of The Forge and Summer McCracken of Freud America.

Current Board Chairman Dustin Yankovich, ITG Brands, will be stepping down after seven years of service that included moving the organization to a new location and new leadership. New fiscal year 2023-2024 board officers include Board Chairman Jason Robertson of Salem College, Vice Chairman Heather Rushforth of UNCG, Treasurer Kristen Redman of RAS Crane & Partners; and Secretary Madison Wulf of Force Management.

Reconsidered Goods accepts donated materials from individuals, businesses, and industries and gives them a new life through its retail store and education maker space at 4118 Spring Garden St. Teachers, makers, crafters and artisans have access to affordable reused and repurposed goods diverted from landfills.

For information, visit www.reconsideredgoods.org.

UNCG’s college of visual and performing arts has announced the following:

Christine Morris, associate professor emerita of theatre, has a chapter included in “Vocal Traditions: Training in the Performing Arts” (Routledge, 2023). The chapter, co-authored with Bill J. Adams, is “Acting and Singing with Archetypes.” Both Adams and Morris are certified teachers of the vocal archetypes training methodology developed by Frankie Armstrong and Janet Rodgers.

Kevin Vanek, foundry director and academic professional-assistant professor of art, took undergraduate students and recent alumni from the School of Art to Sloss Furnaces in Birmingham in April to participate in the National Conference on Contemporary Cast Iron Art and Practices. The students built an iron melting cupola furnace and competed in the Student Cupola Contest. Their furnace performed and won the Crowd Favorite Award. Vanek has also received an Office of Research and Engagement’s Spring 2023 Internal Funding Award to attend the Sculpture Trails Iron Art Residency in Indiana and to create a new 14’ tall, 2000+lb, cast-iron sculpture.

Cone Health CEO Dr. Mary Jo Cagle has been named one of the 50 Most Influential Clinical Executives by Modern Healthcare. It is one of the largest and most respected national publications covering health care.

The annual awards honor those who, according to Modern Healthcare, “… are deemed by their peers and the senior editors of Modern Healthcare to be paving the way to better health through their executive responsibility, leadership qualities, innovation, community service and achievements inside and outside of their respective organizations.”

Cagle has been the chief executive officer of Cone Health since 2021. She was acknowledged for notable accomplishments including:

A myriad of construction projects taking place across Cone Health

A deal with Novant Health granting Novant an equity stake in the Medicare Advantage company HealthTeam Advantage in exchange for expansion capital

Her role as a proponent of Medicaid expansion in North Carolina

Readers’ votes and input from the editors of Modern Healthcare were used to create the list of 50 influential clinical executives.

Patti Ramseur of Greensboro has been installed as the 129th president of the North Carolina Bar Association. The swearing-in ceremony took place June 23 at the NCBA Annual Meeting in Wilmington.

Ramseur will also serve in 2023-24 as president of the North Carolina Bar Foundation.

The oath of office was administered by Judge Ralph Walker as her husband Chris looked on and their daughters Reece and Riley held the Bible.

Bennett College President Suzanne Elise Walsh has received a prestigious appointment to the Homeland Security Academic Partnership Council to provide advice and recommendations to U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro N. Mayorkas on campus safety and security, improved coordination, research priorities, hiring and more.

The council, which Mayorkas reconstituted in 2022, is made up of a diverse group representing higher education associations, campus law enforcement, two- and four-year colleges and universities, historically Black colleges and universities, Hispanic-serving institutions, tribal colleges and Asian American and Pacific Islander-serving institutions.

Announcements

The Community Clinic of High Point recently celebrated a milestone with the official “demo day” on its new building to mark the start of renovations at the site which will soon be home to the clinic.

The project, which will include upgrades and improvement to equipment, expansion of capacity for patients, new service offerings and room for more staffing, is expected to be completed this fall. The clinic’s new location will be 624 Quaker Lane, Building C, High Point.

CCHP Executive Director Molly Jordan, Medical Director Dr. Lyle Smith, Board Chairman Chris Harrell, past board chairman Anthony Sedberry, who led strategic planning for the project, and Rich Beam, project superintendent with general contractor Landmark Builders, used sledgehammers on interior walls to get work underway.

The clinic is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. Over three decades, the clinic has served thousands of patients from the Archdale, High Point, Jamestown and Trinity areas who do not qualify for government or private insurance.

Awards

Food Lion has recognized these associates celebrating multiple years of service with the Years of Service Award. Each year, the omnichannel retailer holds a recognition event to share appreciation and gratitude for associates who have achieved these service milestones. At the Years of Service Awards event, each associate’s name, position, location and service milestone are read aloud and celebrated.

The following local associates were recognized:

30 years of service: Franklin Durham, quality assurance associate, Kernersville; Michael Renegar, store manager, Burlington

35 years of service: Stephen Hutchins, perishable manager, Madison; Michael Purgason, produce sales manger, Kernersville; William Wiggs, evening manager, Greensboro; June Tobias, store manager, Burlington; 40 years of service, Carol Bibee, receiver, Reidsville; Cindy Highfill deli bakery sales manager Madison

45 years of service: Debra Earnhardt, pricing coordinator, High Point

GuilfordWorks has been selected to receive the 2023 Governor’s NCWorks Award of Distinction in the category of “Outstanding Innovative Partnership.” In partnership with NCWorks, Guilford County and Triad Goodwill, this initiative attempts to help solve the local labor force shortage issues while providing meaningful employment to those re-entering the workforce post-incarceration.

For this initiative, GuilfordWorks hosted an employer information session on March 21 to provide local employers with insights and information about the benefits of hiring justice-served individuals.

Hiring and resource events, each featuring more than 20 employers and 15 resource providers, were hosted in Greensboro on April 14 and in High Point on May 19. These events were prefaced by career readiness training sessions to further prepare participants for interviews with employers.

GuilfordWorks has expanded the Fresh Start initiative to concentrate on solutions for immigrant and refugee populations and veterans.

Grants

Triad Goodwill has been selected as a recipient of the 2023 Skyla Cares grant from Skyla Federal Credit Union. The Skyla Cares grant is awarded to organizations that are implementing strong initiatives and moving the needle in the areas of financial wellness, economic mobility and housing stability. Triad Goodwill was awarded the $10,000 grant as a result of the organization’s efforts in creating opportunities for individuals with justice involvement, as well as the high completion and job placement rates of participants in skilled training programs.

To learn more about Triad Goodwill’s Career Development Services and see the full calendar of training events, visit www.triadgoodwill.org/train.