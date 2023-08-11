STOKESDALE — Opponents to casino development along U.S. 220 in Rockingham County, saw two nearby municipal governments push for the people’s right to vote on casino gambling.

On Tuesday, the Summerfield Town Council passed a resolution in favor of Rockingham County residents having the right to vote on the issue. Such a vote would come if county officials approved a referendum on the issue.

For the past month, Summerfield residents have organized and communicated closely with Rockingham residents about what a casino could mean for the town of about 11,000, roughly 8.5 miles north of the 192-acre plot of land that a major national casino developer seeks to build upon.

Stokesdale lawmakers on Thursday followed suit by passing a resolution appealing to Rockingham County legislators to allow residents to vote via referendum.

Stokesdale sits just six miles from the plot, which could be developed if Rockingham County Commissioners on Aug. 21 vote in favor of rezoning the land from residential/agricultural to highway/commercial status.

Stokesdale Mayor Pro-tem Derek Foy wants more transparency by state legislators, who this summer introduced a draft bill that would allow casino development on non-tribal land in Rockingham, Nash and Anson counties and grant the right to develop casinos to one development company as part of a $1.5 billion investment, the bill outlines.

Senate leader Phil Berger, a Republican representing Rockingham County, is chief architect of the bill. He contends a casino would create 1,700 jobs and generate $6 million annually in tax revenue for the rural county of about 92,000.

“I just find it to be an extraordinary set of circumstances that something as massive as legalizing casinos in the state of North Carolina outside of tribal land ...,’’ Foy said.

“As I perceive, it’s moved so quickly through government, mostly outside of the public eye, and that’s an issue, I think. Being open and transparent with folks is a hearthstone of good government.’’

Rockingham County residents were present at the packed Stokesdale meeting. Rhonda Rodenbough, a member of the board of directors for Camp Carefree, located 60 yards from the proposed casino land in the Huntsville Township, told the council: “This should be all of Rockingham County’s concern. This should be all of the state’s concern.’’

Mark Walker, who for six years represented Rockingham County in Washington in the U.S. House of Representatives, was also at the meeting to oppose casino development.

The Republican gubernatorial candidate headed a recent public meeting at Ellisboro Baptist Church at which nearly 500 people gathered to oppose casino plans.

Walker’s latest campaign ad reads: “Raleigh politicians hold all the cards and they’re not bluffing. Demand transparency in casino legislation.’’

On Friday, more than 3,400 people had joined a petition opposing the casino at the change.org websit

In Nash County, where casino development is also being proposed, county commissioners in late July voted 5-1 in favor of a referendum.

Meanwhile, in Madison, the closest town to the proposed development site, aldermen heard from one speaker in favor of casino development and one against.

Charlie Lederer, a proponent of casino development who is a lifelong Madison resident with five homes and 55 acres of land near the US 220 plot at issue, outlined positive effects a casino and accompanying entertainment district could have on the community.

“I’m not going to make scary and manipulative claims that may not be grounded in reality, but I will share my experience after having spent at least 30 nights in different properties in casino hotels in Reno, Vegas and Atlantic City,’’ said Lederer, who traveled to the cities for business trade shows.

“ ... business convention organizers use casino hotels to house attendees because they are very safe and very clean,’’ he said. “They do not allow riff-raff or any nonsense. They provide their own security and run a tight ship.’’

He disputed contentions by opponents that a casino would stimulate prostution and kill the hamlet’s small businesses.

“I’ve heard claims that it would bring prostitution to our community. Prostitution is thriving here already because of young women hooked on crack, meth and heroin ...,’’ Lederer said, noting casino tax dollars could help fund police enforcement to help such women off the streets.

Casinos would likely shuttle hotel guests into Madison, population 2,200, to enjoy the town’s social district and Dan River tubing company, Lederer said.

Camp Carefree, a beloved, free week-long camp for chronically ill and dying kids, would likely get support from the casino, Lederer said.

“I believe the casino would be a good neighbor,’’ he said. “I believe they’d want to support the camp’s mission. and its presence would raise awareness of the great work done at the camp. This property will not remain a pasture. You could put 150 homes instead, no security, and lots of bored teenagers anxious to explore the camp uninvited.

“Casinos don’t hold you hostage as some have implies. They work hard to ensure guests have a great experience so they’ll return.’’

Marty Erskine of Madison followed, asking Madison’s town board to support a resolution to put the matter to a vote.

Erskine’s Facebook page is another platform where he spreads his message about the need for a vote:

“Friends, YOUR SILENCE means a YES from you, if you are opposed to casinos. OUR legislature is trying to push this through WITHOUT a referendum where citizens have the RIGHT TO VOTE, YES OR NO, on CasiNOs! We The People should be alarmed that our VOICE is being taken from us. If this can happen on this casino issue, it can happen on ANY issue!’’