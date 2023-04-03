GREENSBORO — N.C. Rep. Cecil Brockman, D-High Point, has been taking heat from his own party before and after his absence from last week's vote on a law that eliminated the requirement that people get a pistol permit in order to purchase a handgun in North Carolina.

"Cecil Brockman has said he will vote with Republicans to override the Governor's veto of the gun bill, because the Republicans have promised him money. CONTACT HIM NOW AND TELL HIM NO!!!," the Guilford County Democratic Party posted on its Facebook page five days ago, later posting, "Thank you for reaching out to Cecil Brockman. He chose not to show up for the vote, which is just as bad."

Guilford County Democratic Party Chairwoman Kathy Kirkpatrick said she posted that first message after a Democratic-elected official told her that Brockman had told them that he would vote with Republicans to override the governor's veto because Republicans had promised to secure money for his district.

Kirkpatrick declined to name the official who shared that with her and said she doesn't have any independent confirmation outside of that person. However, she said, she was concerned enough about the gun issue to feel the need to post.

"On something as important as gun safety and gun violence... it's just crazy that we are not upholding anything that we can do," she said. "I know he wasn't the only one that didn't show up, but he's the only one in Guilford County."

Other Democrats who missed the vote were Tricia Ann Cotham of Mecklenburg County and Michael Wray of Halifax County.

Kirkpatrick said she'd left a message for Brockman and emailed him to ask why he was absent from the vote and hasn't heard back from him.

The News & Record has emailed Brockman and called his office repeatedly since Thursday in hopes of speaking with him, without getting any response as of early Monday evening.

The Associated Press reported that the legislator's office said in a statement the legislator was in urgent care on Wednesday morning.

In 2019, Brockman wrote a column for the News & Record addressing a vote he made that year in favor of a budget touted by Republicans but opposed by Democratic legislative leadership and by the governor.

"I voted for the conference budget even though it did not include Medicaid expansion because I chose to work with the other side on issues where there is common ground," Brockman wrote. "Many pundits have criticized this decision by saying I traded my vote on the budget for 'pork' or was 'paid off.' These people are far too dismissive of the real issues my community faces. I wasn’t going to walk away from negotiations because of a single issue. I can guarantee that programs addressing gun violence, hunger and food deserts, after-school education and $3 million to eliminate the reduced-price lunch distinction in public schools are more than “pork” to the families in my community who would benefit."

Gov. Roy Cooper had vetoed the pistol permit elimination bill, warning along with Democratic lawmakers that it allows a greater number of dangerous people to obtain weapons through private sales, which do not require a background check, and limits law enforcement’s ability to prevent them from committing violent crimes.

Bill supporters say the sheriff's screening process for handguns was no longer necessary in light of significant updates to the national background check system. They also argue the permit system wasn’t very effective at preventing criminals from obtaining guns.

The Senate overrode Cooper’s veto in a party-line vote on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, House Republicans needed at least one Democratic member to join them, or as few as two Democrats not to vote, to pass the bill.

The absence of the three Democrats during the House vote tally created enough of a margin to meet the constitutional requirement.

The House voted 71-46 to enact the bill, which eliminates the longstanding permit system requiring sheriffs to perform character evaluations and criminal history checks of pistol applicants. Those who purchase pistols from a gun store or a federally licensed dealer are still subject to a national background check, and concealed weapons permits are still required.

In a March 29 statement, House Democratic minority leader Robert Reives said, "The true defenders of public safety are the House and Senate Democrats who made sure they were on the floor to vote to keep our neighborhoods safe."

He went on to say one House Democrat postponed necessary surgery to travel to Raleigh for the vote.

"Elections have consequences," he said in the statement. "If voters want a different direction on gun safety, the 2024 primary and general elections are their only avenue for change."

The Associated Press contributed to this story.