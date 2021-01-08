 Skip to main content
College basketball: Wofford at UNCG
A preview of the Wofford-UNCG men's basketball game:

Who

Wofford (2-1 Southern, 5-4 overall) at UNCG (1-1, 6-4)

When

5 p.m. Saturday

Where

Greensboro Coliseum

How to watch

ESPN+

What to watch for

After preparing to play Mercer at 2 p.m. Saturday, the Spartans found out they actually would be playing Wofford at 5 p.m. because of COVID-19 issues in the Mercer program. The good news is that UNCG just played the Terriers, winning 84-75 on Wednesday night in Spartanburg, S.C., so the scouting report just needs to be updated slightly. The Spartans haven’t swept Wofford in the regular season since 2017-18, when UNCG beat the Terriers three times, including in the SoCon tournament semifinals on its way to the NCAA tournament. They’ll need another strong defensive effort to beat Wofford again.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

