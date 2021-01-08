College basketball: Wofford at UNCG

A preview of the Wofford-UNCG men's basketball game:
Who
Wofford (2-1 Southern, 5-4 overall) at UNCG (1-1, 6-4)
When
5 p.m. Saturday
Where
Greensboro Coliseum
How to watch
ESPN+
What to watch for
After preparing to play Mercer at 2 p.m. Saturday, the Spartans found out they actually would be playing Wofford at 5 p.m. because of COVID-19 issues in the Mercer program. The good news is that UNCG just played the Terriers, winning 84-75 on Wednesday night in Spartanburg, S.C., so the scouting report just needs to be updated slightly. The Spartans haven’t swept Wofford in the regular season since 2017-18, when UNCG beat the Terriers three times, including in the SoCon tournament semifinals on its way to the NCAA tournament. They’ll need another strong defensive effort to beat Wofford again.
