Sisters Network Greensboro will host the 11th annual “Surviving & Thriving Breast Cancer Symposium” from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 24 at the Greensboro-High Point Marriott Airport. The symposium is designed to educate women of all ages about the health risks of breast cancer. This year’s topics are “Surgical Options for Breast Cancer and “Breast Reconstruction.” The conference is inclusive, open to breast cancer survivors, community stakeholders, caregivers, health professionals and the general public. To register, visit https://sng2023.eventbrite.com.

The mission of Sisters Network is to bring national and local attention to the devastating impact that breast cancer has in the African American community. The mortality rate for African American women with breast cancer is nearly twice as high as the rate for other racial/ethnic groups. In addition, young women tend to be diagnosed with larger tumors and a more aggressive form of breast cancer. The breast cancer symposium will inform attendees about the importance of self-education in relation to cancer detection and treatment.

The goal of this symposium is to provide information about the impact that surgery and breast cancer treatment may have on body image, intimacy and communication with health care providers.

For information, call 336-272-0092 or email greensboronc@sistersnetworkinc.org.

* * * *

The Kellin Foundation, a mental health organization dedicated to empowering individuals to achieve optimal wellness, has announced its upcoming wellness class schedule as part of their 2023 Summer Wellness Academy. The foundation has curated a diverse range of classes aimed at nourishing the mind, body and soul.

The academy provides an opportunity for individuals to prioritize self-care, develop healthy habits and gain valuable insights from Certified North Carolina Peer Support Specialists.

Some highlights from the upcoming wellness class schedule include: Planning your recovery, multi-dimensional wellness, recovery and resilience, building a wellness toolbox and a wellness recovery action plan.

To see the schedule and register, visit www.kellinfoundation.org.

* * * *

The Elderlaw Firm at 403 W. Fisher Ave. in Greensboro will offer the free education seminar, “When the Diagnosis is Dementia: Three Action Steps You Should Take Right Now,” at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. on June 22.

Dennis Toman will present insightful tips and action steps to take after a dementia diagnosis. Dr. Peter Stewart, neuropsychologist at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, and Cheryl Greenberg, owner of The Age Coach, are the guest speakers.

Attendees will be offered a free vision meeting.

Registration is required; visit www.rsvp.info.

* * * *

Caregiver Connect and AuthoraCare Collective will present Cruising into Summer – A Family Caregiver Getaway from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 24 at the Lusk Center, 2501 Summit Ave., Greensboro.

“It is designed to give family caregivers, caring for loved ones, the opportunity to experience the cuisine and culture of four exotic destinations under one roof,” said April Herring, community education/outreach coordinator.

The event will include music, movement and a meal for family caregivers.

To register, call 336-375-2357 or 336-373-4248.

* * * *

Hirsch Wellness Network in Greensboro has multiple classes scheduled for July that are free to cancer survivors and caregivers. Some classes are in-person while others are online or hybrid.

Some of the highlights include watercolor techniques, emotional freedom technique tapping, how to draw what you see and more. The weekly Taiji-Qigong, Chair Qigong, yoga and meditation classes will be offered as well.

For information, visit www.hirschwellnessnetwork.org/classes or call 336-209-0259.

* * * *

Now through July 2, Autobell Car Wash will donate $1 from every sale of its Rain Repellent Special wash during that time to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

The fundraiser will take place at all Autobell locations in North and South Carolina, Virginia and Maryland. The washes are open daily; hours vary by location and can be found at autobell.com. Customers may also use the Autobell App to purchase a Rain Repellent Special wash in support of Make-A-Wish.

* * * *

ig at the Big Purple, is set for 6 to 10 p.m. June 24 at 812 Olive St. in Greensboro.

The event is the kickoff of the Sanctuary Series and benefits Sanctuary House and their work to assist individuals who are experiencing the symptoms of mental illness.

The event features music from Laurelyn Dossett, DaShawn Hickman, Wendy Hickman, Molly McGinn, Scott Hinkle, Chaisaray Schenk and Riley Baugus.

Tickets are $60 per person and include a 1618 On Location picnic-style dinner and desserts by A Sweet Success! Bakery.

Participants should bring seating, adult refreshments, cash or a credit card for raffle prizes.

For information, visit tinyurl.com/bdf436hd.