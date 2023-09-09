EDEN — Amy Newman, a registered nurse in UNC Health Rockingham’s Birthing Center, was recently honored with The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses.

Newman celebrated 30 years as a nurse in August after joining UNC Health Rockingham in April 2022.

During a surprise recognition ceremony on her unit floor, she was celebrated by her family, hospital and nursing leadership, colleagues and members of the medical staff.

As Newman has quickly become a champion of UNC Health’s Carolina Care core values, her patients regularly share positive stories of their experience having her as a nurse during rounds.

“Amy is a ray of sunshine on our team at UNC Health Rockingham and closes out every shift – even long nights – with a positive attitude,” said Birthing Center Manager Carla Ann Eanes. “She treats our patients like family and is greatly respected by her co-workers.”

Newman’s DAISY award nomination came from a family that had a challenging birth and longer stay than they initially expected. The family expressed their gratitude for Newman’s kindness and compassion with the mother and child.

She stayed with the family for the duration of their time in the birthing center and provided easy-to-understand explanations about testing and procedures as they were happening. Newman gave comfort and reassurance when the family was ready for discharge and feeling overwhelmed, they said.

Newman fell in love with labor and delivery in nursing school and dedicated her career to supporting expectant mothers, she said.

“Receiving this award is so special to me and really represents what our team does every day,” Newman said. “This DAISY Award recognizes the moments we share with these families and the difference that we can make for them. During the brief time they are here with us, we become part of their stories and their lives forever.”

When speaking about her experience at UNC Health Rockingham, Newman said: “We have a special community in the Birthing Center – we are a unit that builds people up. Our patients are kind, and they are so grateful for the support and extra attention we can give them here.”

The DAISY Foundation was established in 1999 by the family of J. Patrick Barnes who died from complications of the autoimmune disease Idiopathic Thrombocytopenia Purpura (ITP) at 33. His family wanted a meaningful way to recognize and honor nurses who, like those caring for Patrick and his family, provide excellent clinical care while showing great compassion for their patients. DAISY is an acronym for Diseases Attacking the Immune System. To nominate a nurse for The DAISY Award® at UNC Health Rockingham, visit www.uncrockingham.org/thank-a-caregiver.