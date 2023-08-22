WENTWORTH - Rockingham Community College, in conjunction with local first responders, will conduct a campus-wide Active Assailant Exercise on Sept. 7.

The drill will be a full-scale simulation of an active shooter scenario.

The exercise will utilize blank firearms, simulated injuries, role players, and actual first responders from law enforcement, fire departments and EMS personnel will take part.

Participants will practice policing and lifesaving during the exercise, finding and stopping the shooter, evacuating casualties and ensuring the safety of students and employees with protection strategies.

While the exercise itself will involve only select buildings and areas, the entire campus will be locked down for up to one hour on the morning of Sept. 7.

Campus administrators said in a news release that they realize any exercise of this sort is disruptive to the normal flow of business. But they stressed that the benefits of having students, faculty and staff, as well as first responders, trained and prepared for emergencies, are incalculable.

For more information or if you have questions, contact RCC Campus Security at security@rockinghamcc.edu or call:335-342-4261 ext. 2299.