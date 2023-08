ST. LOUIS — Anheuser-Busch brewing company and its wholesaler partners are teaming up with the National Volunteer Fire Council (NVFC) for the fifth consecutive year to donate emergency drinking water to local fire departments nationwide, including dozens in North Carolina.

Indeed, more than 87,000 cans will arrive at 37 fire departments across the state to help firefighters prepare for and respond in times of crisis.

Three Rockingham County fire departments made the list and are: Monroeton Volunteer Fire Department and Oregon Hill Volunteer Fire Department, both in Reidsville; and McLeansville Volunteer Fire Department in Madison.

“Our communities rely on clean drinking water to stay hydrated in times of need; yet volunteer fire departments often lack the budget and resources to supply,’’ a spokesman for Anheuser-Bush said in a recent press release.

The water donations to North Carolina fire departments are designed to deliver on this critical need, as well as to support the communities where Anheuser-Busch’s customers and employees live and work, the release said.

“We thank Anheuser-Busch, the NVFC and the many wholesalers who have mobilized to deliver over 85,000 cans of emergency drinking water to local fire departments across North Carolina this summer,” said Brandon Whitlow, Chief of the Crawford Township Volunteer Fire Department.

“As we enter wildfire season, these resources allow my department and dozens of other fire and EMS crews across the state to stay ready to respond to active wildfires or prolonged emergencies at home.”

The partnership between Anheuser-Busch and the NVFC is expanding its reach to provide 2.5 million cans – more than ever before – to over 600 volunteer fire departments (VFDs) across 47 states, with a goal of reaching more than 1,000 VFDs before the end of the year. The initiative’s expansion represents a significant evolution in the brewer’s 30-year-strong commitment to disaster relief, as well its deep appreciation for the first responders who are keeping their communities safe.

“Showing up for our communities and first responders has long been part of Anheuser-Busch’s legacy – that’s who we are,’’said Cesar Vargas, Chief External Affairs Officer at Anheuser-Busch.

“We’re proud to continue building on that tradition by working with our wholesaler partners and NVFC to support our neighbors, friends, and families.”

“Emergency drinking water is critical for firefighters’ safety and ability to respond to crises at home each year,” said NVFC Chair Steve Hirsch. “We appreciate Anheuser-Busch’s increased commitment to supplying our nation’s fire service with this much-needed resource and for their continued partnership in keeping our communities safe.”

Other North Carolina fire departments that benefitted from the giveaway are: Mulberry-Fairplains Fire and Rescue, Courtney Volunteer Fire Department, Ronda Community Volunteer Fire Department, Vashti Volunteer Fire Department, Millers Creek Volunteer Fire Department, and Mid-County Volunteer Fire Department.

Since 2019, Anheuser-Busch and its national network of independent wholesalers – including local partners, Adams Beverages of NC, Budweiser of Asheville, Budweiser of Sylva, Carolina Eagle Distributing Co., City Beverage Company Inc., RH Barringer—Hickory, RH Barringer—Winston Salem, RH Barringer—Raleigh, RH Barringer Distributing Company Inc., and Standard Distributors, Inc. – have partnered with the NVFC to donate more than 8 million cans of clean, safe drinking water to more than 1,400 fire departments across 49 states to support disaster response needs.

“All of us at City Beverage Company are deeply committed to supporting the local heroes who serve our communities. That’s why we’re proud to team with Anheuser-Busch to help get drinking water into the hands of first responders,” said Kiefer Pirrung, president of City Beverage Company. “This is just one way we get to show our appreciation for all they do to protect us in times of crisis.”

The emergency drinking water is sourced from Anheuser-Busch’s breweries in Cartersville, Georgia and Fort Collins, Colo., which periodically pause beer production to can clean, safe drinking water to support disaster relief efforts in partnership with the American Red Cross and NVFC.

Since the creation of its emergency drinking water program in 1988, Anheuser-Busch has donated more than 90 million cans of clean drinking water to U.S. communities affected by natural disasters and other crises.

Learn more about the Emergency Drinking Water for Wildland Firefighters Program at www.nvfc.org/water.