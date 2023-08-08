The following public events will take place at the Madison-Mayodan Public Library this month:

Technology Assistance Classes – Technology assistance will be available on Mondays and Wednesdays by appointment.

To schedule, call Morgan: 336-548-6553.

If you need assistance with your Kindle, iPhone, laptop, be sure to bring the device with you.

Children’s Programing – ALL Together Now Summer Reading Program is held every Wednesday:

Preschool Storytime: 10:30 am: Theme: Our ABCs: A—H!!!

Toddler Story Time: 11:15-11:30 a.m.

Legos and School Age Reading returns in September

See our flyers, Website or Facebook page for more events. To contact Miss Rachel, visit: rholden@co.rockingham.nc.us

Kids and Heroes Adventure Movie Night: Thursday, Aug. 3 from 4 p.m. until closing.

Snacks and beverages provided and films to be shown in the McMichael Community Room.

See flyers at the library for movie announcements.

Game Night @ the Library: Thursday, Aug. 10 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Come in, select a game and have fun in the McMichael Community Room.

Oh, the HORROR Movies – Thursday, Aug. 17 from 4:00 p.m.—closing. See flyers at the library for movie schedule. Snacks and beverages provided in the McMichael Community Room.

Nary a Thing Chapter of “The Andy Griffith Show” Rerun Watchers’ Club @ the Library: Tuesday, Aug. 22 from 3-5 p.m.

Featured episode: “The Manicurist & The Bookie Barber”

Episode trivia, prizes and light snacks provided in the McMichael Community Room.

Come join our club and have some “Goooooooood fun!” Call for more information: 336-548-6553.

Crafting with Tonya @ the Library – Monday, Aug. 28 from 1-3 p.m.

Limited space available. Call 336-548-6553 to sign up. Materials to be provided and event to be held in the the McMichael Community Room.

Based on True Stories Movie Night – Thursday, Aug. 31 from 3 p.m. until closing.

Adult Summer Reading Program Continues… Bookish Bingo Challenge continues through Sept. 21.

Pick up your playing sheet at the Circulation Desk. Three prizes will be awarded.

Now Available: Board Games and Puzzles for Inhouse Play

See Inside Bulletin Board for Game List.

Display Features: “Sci-Fi & Fantasy Reads! American Artist Appreciation Month. National Wellness Month.’’