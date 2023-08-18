WENTWORTH — North Carolina author Donna Everhart, who penned the highly lauded "The Saints of Swallow Hill,'' will speak at Rockingham Community College on Sept. 5, the college announced in a recent news release.

One of USA Today's best-selling authors, Everhart in her latest novel has created something of a hybrid critics describe as similar to "Where the Crawdads Sing" and "The Four Winds."

The story immerses readers in its unique setting — the turpentine camps and pine forests of the American South during the Great Depression. It is a captivating story of friendship, survival, and three vagabonds’ intersecting lives.

Known for her vivid Southern fiction, Everhart also wrote the Southeastern Library Association’s award-winning “The Road to Bittersweet.”

Other books include: "The Education of Dixie Dupree,'' "The Forgiving Kind," "The Moonshiner's Daughter," and "When the Jessamine Grows.''

Born and raised in Raleigh, Everhart now lives with her husband in a small town in the Sandhills region of North Carolina where she is working on her next novel. She’s a member of the North Carolina Writers’ Network, Women’s Fiction Writers Association, and is the host for the MaryJanesFarm Book Club.

The free public event will be held at 1 p.m. at the Gerald James Library on the RCC campus.

Nearby parking is closed due to construction, so guests are invited to park at the Whitcomb Student Center at 484 County Home Road, Wentworth.

The sidewalk to the right of the Student Center leads straight to the library.

For more information, contact the library at library@RockinghamCC.edu or call: 336-342-4261 ext. 2247.