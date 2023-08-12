Reidsville hosted a full afternoon and evening schedule of scrimmages at the annual Farm Bureau Insurance Football Jamboree Friday at Community Stadium on Jimmy Teague Field.

Joining the Rams were county rivals Rockingham and McMichael, in addition to Northeast Guilford, East Forsyth, Walkertown and Davie County.

Both JV and varsity squads played at the jamboree on the newly renovated stadium with the state-of-the-art artificial turf field surrounded by a new six-lane track.

In past Reidsville Farm Bureau Jamborees, the JV teams played on the other side of campus on a make-shift practice field, but this season the Community Stadium field had two games going on simultaneously from the 50 yard line to the goal line: one to the scoreboard and the other to the adjacent field house side of the stadium, so there was plenty of action for fans to enjoy.

To get things started, Northeast Guilford varsity played McMichael on one side of the field while the Rockingham JV squad took on South Iredell.

In the second round of action, the Northeast Guilford JV’s played the Phoenix. Meanwhile, opposite field, the Rockingham varsity team played South Iredell.

Next on the docket, the East Forsyth JV team faced off against Reidsville while Walkertown played Davie.

In the nightcap, on the scoreboard side of the field, the Walkertown JV’s played Davie County and Reidsville’s varsity team took on East Forsyth heading towards the locker rooms side of the complex.

It was the marquee matchup of the night considering the Rams finished as the 2022 NCHSAA 2A State runner’s up at 14-2 taking on a loaded East Forsyth team that won their conference and finished last season at 12-1 before being knocked out of the playoffs.

The event featured more than four and a half hours of football on a very warm afternoon heading into the evening, but the crowd on both the home and visitor sides of the stadium were nearly full throughout the event, which is unusual for a set of preseason scrimmages.

Between JV and varsity match-ups, 16 teams saw action over the course of the jamboree.

Fans from all across the county, as well as various parts of the state seemed excited to take a look at Reidsville’s $1.5 million stadium renovation and there was a tremendous buzz about the upgraded amenities, which also includes a new brick-and-mortar visitor’s side concession stand, in addition to a number of press box upgrades.

As was expected, there were flashes of greatness from the majority of the teams, but also a little rust. Regardless of whether coaches see the scrimmages as a half full or half empty experience, each team must collectively make the final adjustments with season opening kickoff set for Aug. 18.