The community is invited to a Worship Concert led by NC Baptist Singers & Orchestra on Monday, Sept. 11 with the prelude beginning at 6:45 p.m. and the show starting at 7 p.m. at First Baptist Church located at 409 Main St. in Reidsville.
The NC Baptist Singers & Orchestra is a group of dedicated, committed trained musicians from Baptist churches all across the state of North Carolina. With a rich 35-plus year history of excellence in worship concerts, mission tours, annual retreats and sharing, participants are expected to give nothing less than their best to this ministry. Striving for that spirit of excellence will require individual rehearsal, memorization of selected anthems, and faithful attendance at scheduled events. A retreat is scheduled for Aug. 3-4, 2024 to begin next season. The retreat will be held at Caraway Conference Center near Asheboro, NC. If you want to join, be sure to read the membership guidelines. Worship concerts are hosted across the state, and the group is often featured at the annual meeting of the Baptist State Convention of NC in November.
For more information visit www.ncbso.org or contact Ethan Nunn or Kenny Lamm at 800-395-5102 to learn more.
Other upcoming concerts
Oct. 16, 2023
West Asheville Baptist Church
Asheville, NC
Nov. 6, 2023
The Annual Meeting
of the Baptist State Convention of NC
Koury Convention Center, Greensboro, NC
Jan. 8, 2024
Trinity Baptist Church
Mooresville, NC
Feb. 12, 2024
Hephzibah Baptist Church
Wendell, NC
March 18, 2024
First Baptist Church
Concord, NC
April 22, 2024
Aversboro Road Baptist Church
Garner, NC