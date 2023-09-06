The NC Baptist Singers & Orchestra is a group of dedicated, committed trained musicians from Baptist churches all across the state of North Carolina. With a rich 35-plus year history of excellence in worship concerts, mission tours, annual retreats and sharing, participants are expected to give nothing less than their best to this ministry. Striving for that spirit of excellence will require individual rehearsal, memorization of selected anthems, and faithful attendance at scheduled events. A retreat is scheduled for Aug. 3-4, 2024 to begin next season. The retreat will be held at Caraway Conference Center near Asheboro, NC. If you want to join, be sure to read the membership guidelines. Worship concerts are hosted across the state, and the group is often featured at the annual meeting of the Baptist State Convention of NC in November.