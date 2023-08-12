Think pink, ‘cause Barbie mania has folks rocking every hue. The Blockbuster summer movie “Barbie” has inspired women nationwide to reach for their vintage dolls, suit up in their finest rosy ensembles and head to the theater to celebrate the iconic doll as a superfeminist. In Madison, Marla Joyce-Bullins, owner of Salem and Charlie’s boutique on Murphy Street, is creating a Barbie wonderland of her own. She has answered the Barbie battlecry: “Come on, Barbie, let’s go party!’’ And Joyce-Bullins’ party is set for Aug. 13 from 2-6 p.m. Earlier this week, the shopkeeper was decorating her front windows with bright pink balloons, a multi-story Barbie Dreamhouse and signature T-shirts with the doll’s theme. Designed as a benefit for Ronald McDonald House, the Salem and Charlie’s party will feature women dressed as Barbie, available for free photo shoots. Hors d’oeuvres? Barbie charcuterie boards: all cute and pink finger foods. Guests who wear Barbie-themed outfits may register for a Barbie Bundle of Goodies. And anyone who donates a new Barbie to Ronald McDonald House receives a 40% discount on their entire purchase. Children will enjoy making free bracelets with Barbie and Linked by Faith Permanent Jewelry representatives will be on hand.