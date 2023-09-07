Anne Tuttle, a native of Madison, N.C., is a U.S. Army veteran, a retired emergency nurse and former behavioral health nurse with experience in psychiatric and addiction counseling. She is the sister of the late Lynn Tuttle of Madison, a former Camp Carefree director.

If I were a cartoonist, I would draw pictures of the leaders of the North Carolina Senate and label them: "Senator Played for Pay" and "Senator Pay for Play."

I find the attempt by Senate Leader Phil Berger and other legislators to sneak a casino into western Rockingham County by placing it in the North Carolina state budget rather than bringing it to a vote, appalling.

To me, it makes the 2016 HB2 "bathroom bill" debacle that lost the state major income when the NCAA pulled all of its championship events from the state pale by comparison.

Landowners in western Rockingham County have recently learned that a major casino complex builder is eager to build on 192 acres of farmland along US 220 near Madison.

This plan has raised grave concerns by landowners and surrounding farms, school childrens' parents, and churches.

Residents have voiced their concerns about the potential negative effects of a casino and their concerns have not been addressed.

Rockingham County commissioners have been noticeably quiet, even secretive, about the plan.

Residents who have tried to reach county lawmakers have found their voicemails full when phoning offices.

Few commissioners responded to queries from voters and in one case, a commissioner lied about when the commission's vote would be cast concerning the commercial rezoning request for the land along US 220.

Why was there no community discussion about a casino? Why were voters not allowed to decide the issue by referendum?

There has been no transparency in the county business of governance. No public discourse.

Why have the commissioners who report on how much a casino would benefit the community failed to share plans for the great benefits of such a massive new industry and how taxes from the casino would be used?

Being a sacrificial lamb, would western Rockingham receive more funding for projects than the rest of the county?

Would the funds be used for education, bulking up up social services as the need will certainly increase with the advent of a huge casino?

Would there be funding increases for western Rockingham police departments when a casino ushers in increases in crime and drug trafficking, human trafficking, prostitution and sexual predators?

The county commissioners owe every voter in the county a detailed plan.

They simply cannot speak of the great benefits the casino will bring without explaining and itemizing them.

A great concern of many residents is the impact that a casino would have on Camp Carefree, located just 60 yards from the planned development.

Founded in 1986 for children with special medical needs, their siblings and children who lose parents to illness, the camp is a place where campers are allowed to return year after year to forget the constraints of their illnesses.

One commissioner, when asked by several concerned county residents about the fate of the camp, reported a falsehood, characterizing the camp as being in disarray.

This insulted multiple churches, corporate employees, community members, electricians, and medical personnel, who have volunteered for nearly 40 years to build and maintain the pristine facility.

They offer the services for the love of community, children and the recognition that sick children should be afforded the rare opportunity to just be kids.

Camp Carefree is personal to me. My late sister, Lynn Tuttle, served that camp from its inception until her death. A former director, she continued to work from her bed while in hospice care to ensure the camp would thrive.

Our community cannot lose the ability to support this camp. It superceded politics.

Countless studies show casinos bring crime, drug abuse, and poverty to the surrounding areas. There are dazzling ads that show casinos bringing millions of dollars in revenue to local tax bases.

But having been an emergency nurse for years and having worked as a psychiatric and addiction nurse, I have a different view than most.

This area currently has major drug addiction and drug trafficking problems.

The Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page said he believes the casino is a bad idea. Drug abuse and drug trafficking will not stay within the confines of the 192 acres of a casino complex. Drug addiction impacts families, children, mothers, siblings, communities.

Fentanyl is the current drug of choice for many addicts, with heroin the old standby. Cocaine, PCP, methamphetamine, and prescription drug abuse are far easier to acquire than they are to stop.

A small percentage of addicts do become recovering addicts, but many steal, manipulate family members, and die from their addictions, leaving families heartbroken.

It is my belief that many politicians are addicts. They become elected to serve their voters, but with length of stay become addicted to power and money.

There are newspaper stories about millions of casino tax dollars coming to neighboring Danville's temporary casino.

What is not reported is that the revenue comes mostly from people who cannot afford to gamble.

When gambling addiction robs a person of their paycheck, it creates a ripple effect leading to child poverty, disrupted homes, increased domestic violence, drug addiction and criminal activity. Children are collateral damage when casinos rob their families of income, stability, and family unit.

Rockingham County Department of Social Services is already overwhelmed by the court assigning them more clients than can be safely managed.

The nation has seen severe drought in the southwest on farms that provide groceries. We watch as prices go up due to dwindling natural resources. Our area is blessed with water resources in the Dan River and the Mayo River. The Madison Board of Aldermen must now decide whether its water supply will be spent providing water to a casino on nearly 200 acres or to its residents and the newly born river adventure tubing businesses beginning to thrive here.

Drought will surely visit this area as the earth gets hotter. Will the town serve its long-term residents and businesses or its newest business?

N.C. House Speaker Tim Moore and Sen. Berger are trying to sneak casino expansion plans into the budget rather than allow all representatives a vote on the issue.

Berger and other politicians were given up to $5600 by gaming industry leaders as campaign contributions last year.

Perhaps representatives who did not receive such contributions might vote against casino expansion, were it presented for a vote.

Government should be transparent except for national security. Elected officials should serve their voters.

This under the table casino expansion detail added to our budget speaks to me of political chicanery.

I no longer believe that Sen. Berger truly represents voters in my county. He appears to serve himself and not those who elected him by not allowing a public discourse or Senate vote.