WENTWORTH — Rockingham County Commissioners on Monday night gave a green light to a major national casino developer by unanimously approving commercial rezoning of nearly 200 acres along US 220 near Madison.

The 5-0 vote in favor of changing the Huntsville Community parcel from residential/agricultural to commercial/highway was a slap in the face to most of the nearly 600 people who flooded board chambers and four overflow meeting rooms at the Rockingham County Governmental Center on Monday night, residents said.

“Ya’ll better enjoy your last term, cause we’re voting you out,’’ one man wearing a red anticasino T-shirt yelled as he left the commissioners’ chambers.

N.C. Development Holdings, Inc., which has links to The Cordish Companies, a major national casino and entertainment district developer based in Baltimore, requested the rezoning on behalf of the land owners.

Red shirts were the uniform of the evening for those opposing rezoning of the land that sits adjacent to Camp Carefree, a 37-year-old retreat for children with life-threatening and chronic illnesses.

For the past month, local residents have devoted hundreds of hours to grassroots organizing against a casino they say will destroy their quality of life in this rural county of roughly 92,000, bring crime, gambling and increased drug addiction, and tax the local infrastructure to the brink.

Direct mail campaigns have flooded local mailboxes with antigambling slogans, and locals have packed churches and community centers to fight a draft bill in the state legislature that, if passed, will allow casinos to anchor in Rockingham, Nash and Anson counties on nontribal land, a first in the state.

One of the draft bill’s primary architects is Senate leader Phil Berger of Eden, a Republican who has long represented Rockingham County and who, along with other legislators in 2022, received a campaign contribution from Cordish Companies.

Berger’s son, Kevin Berger, a longtime Rockingham County Commissioner and Madison lawyer, did not recuse himself from the rezoning vote at Monday night’s meeting.

And when asked earlier this month if he considered his son’s vote on the issue a conflict of interest, the elder Berger said, “There is no conflict of interest.’’

Commissioners heard comments from the public for 30 minutes during the nearly two-hour meeting.

Many pleas for preserving the land as residential/agricultural zoned were emotional.

“My husband and I moved here to start a family and get away from noise, crime,’’ said Kelly Demery of Madison, who moved to the county from Winston-Salem in 2016.

Through tears, Demery told commissioners:

‘’Think of the children’s lives that will be ripped apart because of the gambling disorders, bankruptcy, crime, personal health issues and family problems that will live under the same roof.’’

Camp Carefree, which serves thousands of kids with cancer, spina bifida, epilepsy, hemophilia and other illnesses by providing them an annual free camp experience, sits just 60 yards from the land where a casino complex could operate.

Rhonda Roebuck, a camp board member who lives on camp property, told commissioners Monday: “Let’s ... take responsibility for what your jobs are ... to oversee the benefits of the citizens of Rockingham County. Don’t just look to the developers who keep coming in wanting to buy our property, wanting to overcrowd our residents, wanting to take parcels of land and turn them into entertainment districts.’’

Mark Walker, former U.S. Congressman who represented Rockingham County and a Republican candidate for North Carolina governor, spoke during the meeting. Walker led a recent community meeting of 500 people at which a truckload of anticasino lawn signs were distributed.

“... I was asked to be here by the citizens of Rockingham County,’’ Walker told commissioners. “I’m not one to look the other way. This is a tough time. We’re asking you to make the right vote. There’s a fervor you see few times in history. The way this has been handled, the lack of transparency ... has not come across well. It’s come across as a railroad job. We don’t want to see you walk yourselves off the plank with this.’’

Before the vote, several commissioners told the public that it was their obligation to grant rezoning because owners of the land the casino seeks to buy have a constitutional right to sell their property.

Commissioner Charlie G. Hall stressed that the land had long been considered an area ripe for development, according to the county’s Land Use Plan, last approved in 2019.

Commissioner Berger echoed Hall’s point, reminding the public that county economic development leaders had seen the US 220 corridor as a natural spot for increased development since the 1970s when area business leaders started a program called JobLink for the purpose of raising US 220 to interstate highway standards.

“Folks move into the area and don’t understand the potential change of an area ... it’s been a goal of the entire county to develop that entire corridor. That push has continued,’’ Berger said.

“I don’t believe it’s the government’s job to tell the people what they can do with their land,’’ said Commissioner Don Powell.

“The only way I can control what’s done with (land) is if I buy (it) or enter into a pact with neighbors not to sell it. This area has been declared a growth area for a long time,’’ Powell said.

“Anybody in this county could have purchased this land. It’s been for sale,” Commissioner Houston Barrow said.

The draft bill that would allow a casino to come in has been debated in the state legislature this summer, and last week Sen. Berger told media outlets it is likely that the casino proposal will be included in the state budget, rather than as a standalone bill. A vote on the state budget could come next month, lawmakers say.

The draft bill would grant the right to develop three casinos in three counties — Rockingham, Anson and Nash — to one casino development company as part of a $1.5 billion investment.

Each county could expect the developer to invest at least $500 million and meet the bill’s requirement by bringing in about 1,700 jobs to each county.

“It wouldn’t be just a standalone casino,” Sen. Berger said earlier this month. “The idea would be that there would be a district that would include a casino, a hotel, possibly residential, commercial, office-industrial and it would be sort of a package that would be developed. That’s at least the concept.”