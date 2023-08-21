WENTWORTH — In 1989, Gene Sanders directed the musical “Bye, Bye Birdie’’ and launched the Theatre Guild of Rockingham County.

Thirty-four years and 134 productions later, The Guild remains a source of community pride and artistic expression. Each season, TGRC focuses on its core objectives: to create, to cultivate, and to collaborate. This season those objectives are all focused on the theme: family.

In each of the upcoming season’s five shows, characters are close friends who become like family. They may be strangers brought together through unique circumstances, or family members who grow closer to one another.

No matter the show, you’ll get a sense of family.

Season 35 begins with Disney’s “Finding Nemo JR” in October, followed by “Bright Star” in December, “Terms of Endearment” in February, “Steal Away” in March, and “Oklahoma” in June.

Not only will The Guild create 5 productions, it will strive to create a sense of family and inclusion.

While the stories are about friends and family, everyone involved in each production becomes part of the greater local theatre family, a large network of volunteers, staff, sponsors, members, and attendees who collaborate together to create and experience the magic of live theatre.

It is this collaboration with every aspect of the community that has made TGRC an integral part of Rockingham County for so many years.

“TGRC is a place where relationships are formed and grow stronger with each show. Get on stage with us, be a part of backstage, or be in the audience,” said TGRC’s Artistic Director, Justin Bulla.

Cultivating this sense of family and community, The Guild strives to engage Rockingham Countians, focusing on shows that delight adults and children.

“Nemo” is a junior show with children ages 7-17 onstage, “Bright Star” tells a North Carolina love story with an Appalachian, bluegrass twist. “Terms of Endearment” deals with the difficulties of broken families and illness, while “Steal Away” features African-American community organizers who jump from bake sales to bank robbery. The musical classic, “Oklahoma” is a tale of romance and rivalry between farmers and cowboys.

Visit www.TGRC-NC.com to learn more about the guild’s history, goals, and shows. You can also become a member, season sponsor, volunteer, or actor.

“No matter what, you’re not just a friend, but you are our TGRC family,’’ Bulla said.

For more information, contact Bulla at 336-627-0228 or email him at: adirector@tgrc-nc.com.