REIDSVILLE — Narcotics detectives from the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office and the Reidsville Police Department were investigating suspected drug trafficking in Reidsville and nabbed two men with illegal narcotics, a weapon and cash on Sept. 12 after a traffic stop.

Sheriff’s deputy M. Michaels attempted to stop a vehicle driven by William Tyrone Moore of Reidsville, but Moore continued driving until he reached a residence on Vance Street where he stopped in a driveway, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Cameron Martin of Reidsville was his passenger.

Detectives with the RCSO Vice-Narcotics Division seized from the men: marijuana, an AR-15-style pistol, cash, one kilo of cocaine with an estimated street value of $50,000, and several grams of fentanyl.

Moore was charged with driving while license revoked, failing to yield for blue lights or siren, trafficking cocaine by possession, and trafficking cocaine by transportation. Moore was placed in the Rockingham County Detention Facility on a $2,000,000 secured bond.

Martin was charged with: trafficking fentanyl by possession, trafficking cocaine by possession, trafficking cocaine by transportation, and possession of a firearm by a felon. Martin was placed in the Rockingham County Detention Facility on a $3,000,000. secured bond.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Vice-Narcotics Division at 336-634-3232 or Rockingham County CrimeStoppers at 336-349-9683.