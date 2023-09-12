Duke Energy must accelerate efforts to gird its electric grid for increasing extreme weather fueled by climate change, the company said in a filing with state regulators earlier this month.

Duke’s electricity transmission and delivery infrastructure faces “high priority vulnerability” without “adaptation” to expected extreme heat and flooding, according to the Charlotte-based company’s Joint Climate Risk and Resilience Study final report submitted to the N.C. Utilities Commission.

The utility said it also must overcome “limited insight into failure data and (the) impact of climate on failure rates,” as well as the durability of poles it doesn’t own but that carry Duke’s lines.

“Without adaptation, these risks could result in reduced service reliability for customers and higher capital costs,” the company said in its filing.

Duke has begun the process by building new substations at least 2 feet above federally designated 100-year flood levels, 1 foot above 500-year flood levels or by following local ordinances, whichever is highest. The company also is installing flood-prevention systems at existing stations that are potentially vulnerable.

Critics have argued that the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s so-called precipitation frequency estimates are outdated because they don’t take into effect the impact of climate change on rainfall.

Overhead, Duke said transmission lines are now rated to withstand air temperatures of up to 104 degrees. Historically, a little more than 500 miles of the company’s lines in North Carolina and South Carolina had a 10% chance of reaching that level of heat.

The company projects that number will grow to more than 15,500 miles by 2050, and that it “can adapt” its transmission system to more heat exposure.

Duke says it will work to curb risks to its transmission and distribution system by using evolving climate science to drive planning and design decisions and prepare for weather extremes; and also commits to working with communities to prepare at the local level.

“Once Duke Energy scopes out a suite of new climate resilience efforts it intends to implement, it will need to determine which of those things can be done as part of Duke Energy’s current activities, which will require new operational funding, and which will require investments to be included in rate plans or special (utilities commission) docket filings,” the report notes.