GREENSBORO — The Early College at Guilford was named as the best public high school in the United States in rankings released by U.S. News & World Report on Monday.

The selective, application-only school has about 200 students and is run by Guilford County Schools on the campus of Guilford College in Greensboro. The school had placed 35th in the nation in the 2022 rankings.

Students take Advanced Placement and honors courses led by high school teachers in ninth and 10th grade. For 11th and 12th grades, the students transition into Guilford College courses, studying alongside undergraduates on campus.

The rankings for 2023-24 are mostly based on the Early College at Guilford’s data from the 2020-21 school year, which was the first full school year impacted by the pandemic.

U.S. News & World Report ranks schools across the country on a half-dozen factors. About 50% relates to the school’s state standardized test scores, with 10 percent of that specific to how Black, Hispanic and low-income students performed. Another 40% of the score relates to 12th graders’ participation and scores with Advanced Placement or International Baccalaureate exams, and 10% relates to the graduation rate.

In an article analyzing this year’s results, U.S. News & World Report journalist Sarah Wood noted that Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology in Virginia, which typically ranks first, dropped to No. 5 this year.

“Meanwhile, The Early College at Guilford in North Carolina jumped from No. 35 to claim the top spot,” she wrote.

According to Wood, while the shifts with these schools rankings look big, there were only slight changes to their overall scores.

“... The Early College at Guilford – whose overall score increased from 99.8 to 100 – showed gains in its assessment data, graduation rate, college readiness and college curriculum breadth outcomes,” she wrote.

At the Early College at Guilford, 100 percent of students took and passed at least one AP exam, and 100 percent of ninth graders who entered graduated in four years. Reading proficiency was also 100 percent, according to the schools’ U.S. News & World report score card.