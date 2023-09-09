EDEN — Eden Police Chief and Assistant City Manager Clint Simpson announced this week that he will retire in October after 28 years of service to the city.

Deputy Chief Paul Moore will step in as acting chief during the search for a new permanent chief, the city announced in a news release.

“I am beyond thankful and proud that I chose the City of Eden and Eden Police Department in 1995 and that the command staff of the Eden Police Department chose me to work for them,’’ Simpson said.

“I could not imagine having a career anywhere else.’’

“On behalf of the City of Eden and our citizens, I thank Clint for his years of dedication and skilled service to the City of Eden and its residents,” said Eden City Manager Jon Mendenhall.

Simpson started work with the police department in 1995 as a police officer and worked in all divisions of the department.

Assignments over the years included leading the department’s Detective Division and the Administrative Division, and ultimately leading the entire department.

Improvements Simpson spearheaded include: expansion of evidence and hiring a certified evidence custodian, modernization of firearms, modernization of radios, improvements to training, and innovations in community policing strategies, the release said.

Additionally, Simpson led the effort for the modernization of police body cameras for improved transparency for citizen and police officers alike.

Simpson became eligible for retirement in April, but continued his service to see numerous projects through, the release said.

In addition to serving as chief, Simpson also held the dual role of Assistant City Manager, providing invaluable expertise, coordination, and communication functions in service to municipal employees.

“We wish Clint well on his next chapter, he has been a faithful public servant and strived to provide a good service to our citizens,” said Mendenall.

