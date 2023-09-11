EDEN — The City of Eden Marketing and Special Events proudly presents the 20th RiverFest on Sept. 15-16 in Eden. A celebration of Eden’s art, history and river heritage, the festival will take place from 5 to 10 p.m. Friday and from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday in Uptown Eden along Washington Street. Featuring amusements, artisans and crafters, characters, and festival food, the festival will include axe throwing, a butterfly encounter, chainsaw carving, gem mining, giant games, a kid’s play zone, magicians, Mobile Ninja Warrior, an obstacle course and live music.

Festivalgoers will be in for a treat on Saturday as On the Border, The Ultimate Eagles Tribute Band, performs some of the Eagles’ greatest hits from 7 to 10 p.m.

“The band fully embellishes performing the sound of the Eagles albums and the way they performed,” said band leader Tracy Maples. “It’s hard to find a band that has three lead guitar players and six-part harmonies.”

Performing across the United States and internationally, the band was formed in 2010 when Maples and manager Scooter Abrams started discussing tribute band ideas and finding one that would be a challenge to replicate.

“We had both seen a couple other Eagles tributes over the years, and none were ‘playing the part’ of the respective Eagles members,” Maples said.

One guy would sing a Don Henley lead vocal, and then a different guy would sing the next Henley lead vocal with neither of them playing the drums.

“We were like, if we are going to do this, each member has to play the part,” Maples said. “We also knew the Tribute band scene was going to take off and felt if we could put together the right members, we could have something very special.”

A six-piece band, members are:

Tracy Maples – guitar and vocals (performing the parts of Glenn Frey)

Tim Giovanniello – guitar and vocals (performing the parts of Joe Walsh)

Bill Morgan – guitar and vocals (performing the parts of Don Felder)

Andy Young – drums and vocals (performing the parts of Don Henley)

Scott Sobota – bass and vocals (performing the parts of Timothy B. Schmidt)

Bob Orazi – keyboards and acoustic guitar

Anointed the “Greatest Eagles Tribute in the World” by AXS TV’s hit show “The World’s Greatest Tribute Bands” in 2015, the band was excited to take on the challenge of replicating the true sound that is the Eagles.

“There are so many moving parts when you have multiple guitars blending together, along with the harmonies on every single song,” Maples said. “We felt passionately about performing their amazing catalog of songs.”

After almost a decade together, the band is still going strong and having a blast. Their goal is to continue to make new fans at every show and book out their calendar to play up to 50 weeks a year.

“We perform the greatest hits of the Eagles during the ‘hey day’ in the late 70’s and 80’s in order to bring that music to the masses and for people to hear those iconic songs performed in a live setting,” Maples said.

They are excited about performing at RiverFest and sharing their music with festivalgoers.

“If they appreciate the Eagles catalog, then they will be in for a treat because if you close your eyes, you may mistake this band for the Eagles themselves,” Maples said.

Other bands/singers scheduled to perform at RiverFest include Envision from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Cat 5 from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday and Dane Corum from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

For more information about the 2023 RiverFest, visit ExploreEdenNC.com or contact Marketing and Special Events Manager Cindy Adams at (336) 552-6132 or cadams@edennc.us.