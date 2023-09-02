RALEIGH - On Aug. 29, Governor Roy Cooper announced an investment to help tackle North Carolina's school bus driver shortage crisis by allocating $1 million in federal funding to the Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) in the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) to enhance school bus driver training capacity. The shortage of school bus drivers is a serious concern for school districts, causes problems for families and impacts student well-being and learning. Governor Cooper made the announcement at a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools’ bus lot where he toured the facility, spoke with bus drivers and education leaders and called on the legislature to pass a budget that invests in public schools.

One of the primary challenges identified by both school districts and the North Carolina DMV is the extended time it takes to train newly hired bus drivers due to trainer staffing shortages and an increased number of trainees. In response, Governor Cooper has taken decisive actions to address this issue and bolster the state's school bus driver workforce.

The investment is meant to help tackle North Carolina’s school bus driver shortage impacting many of the state’s 115 districts. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, alone, is down 30 drivers, with 25 in the training pipeline. Dozens of others are on approved leave. And the last bus-riding child was dropped off Monday, the first day of school, at about 8:20 p.m.

“Anything helps at this point,” Adam Johnson, executive director of CMS transportation, told The Charlotte Observer. “If we can shorten the window by adding more trainers, it helps. There’s a backlog right now.”

Cooper says the $1 million in federal funding will go to the state’s Division of Motor Vehicles to hire seven temporary trainers — one for each transportation region — to help expedite training new bus drivers. The money is coming from the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief fund.

The money also will provide retention bonuses of up to $3,000 to current school bus driver training employees and purchase two dedicated training buses. The buses will help enable the DMV to conduct training sessions without relying on borrowing buses from school districts, Cooper says.

“We need more, but we can’t wait for the legislature to pass a budget,” said Cooper, who made the announcement after touring CMS’ bus lot and facility and speaking with bus drivers. “North Carolina desperately needs more school bus drivers and the way to get them is to pay them more and train them faster. If legislative Republicans would do their jobs and pass a strong public education budget now, we could better attack this challenge.”

The state budget likely will be delayed until September after negotiations have dragged out this summer. House and Senate Republicans each passed a version of the state budget bill earlier this year, but they were not able to come to an agreement on a final budget.

Johnson says the district raised bus driver pay to $18.35 last Friday and offers hiring incentives that include a $1,500 sign-on bonus. Still, shortages have forced CMS drivers to take on multiple routes and even sent Johnson out on the road.

“I’m driving, every day,” he said.

Several other districts are experiencing shortages, including Union County Public Schools operating without 17 drivers. As of Aug. 1, 68 districts reported a total of 1,559 vacancies, according to a Department of Public Instruction spokesperson.

The News & Observer reported that Monday Wake County Schools, the state’s largest district, started the school year with a 35.75% bus driver vacancy rate that’s forcing it to stretch existing routes to make sure students get service.

Until more bus drivers are hired, the district has 315 vacancies, and around 3,000 Wake County students are scheduled to arrive after classes have started at school each day, the News & Observer reported.