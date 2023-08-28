GREENSBORO — A lawsuit alleging violation of open meetings law by the Guilford County Board of Education can proceed, a judge ruled this week.

The suit was filed by Republican Michael Logan and two GOP members of the Guilford County school board against the other school board members and the Board of Education as a whole.

The three plaintiffs are suing over the majority-Democrat board’s appointment of Republican Bill Goebel to a school board seat the plaintiffs say rightfully belongs to Logan. They claim the actions leading to Goebel’s appointment violated open meetings law.

In their complaint, they allege Chairwoman Deena Hayes-Greene held a series of small meetings with the other six Democratic board members of the school board to determine if they would support appointing Goebel to fill the seat. Under open meetings law, those conversations should not have happened outside a publicly announced meeting, they say.

The attorney for the defendants argued in an email earlier this month that there was no violation of the Open Meeting Law.

As a legal remedy to the alleged open meetings violation, Logan and board members Crissy Pratt and Linda Welborn ask the court to order Goebel not to serve on the board and to void his appointment.

It’s possible that request could be moot, given that the North Carolina General Assembly recently passed a law to strip Goebel of his seat.

The three are also seeking court costs, as well as a declaration that the open meetings laws were violated, and asking for the court to order the Democratic members of the board not to, “hold secret serial meetings to subvert open public meetings.”

Responding to a motion by the defendants to dismiss the case, Superior Court Judge Brad Long ruled this week that Logan, Welborn and Pratt can proceed with the claims as individuals, although not in their official capacity as school board members.

In an email, the defendants’ attorney, Michael Crowell stressed the judge’s action did not mean the plaintiffs had won the lawsuit.

“It means only that the judge decided they had made sufficient claims to be able to go to trial,” he wrote. “Whether the open meetings law was violated will be determined after witnesses are heard and other evidence is introduced and considered to determine what actually occurred.”

“Even if the open meetings law was not followed, it does not automatically void the appointment, it will be in the court’s discretion whether that is the proper remedy,” he wrote.

In a separate email, the plaintiffs’ attorney Jonathan Kreider wrote, “Judge Long has determined that, if our allegations are true, that the actions taken by the defendants would violate North Carolina open meetings laws.”

“If the allegations are true, the judge could then void the appointment of Mr. Goebel,” he wrote. “Further, the judge could issue an injunction that would prevent the Democrat members of the Board of Education and Mr. Goebel from further and future violations of the open meetings laws, namely, secret serial meetings between them that are not noticed, not public, and amount to the majority of the Board conducting the people’s business in secret.”

The political warring over the school board’s District 3 seat dates back to December.

State law charged the Guilford County GOP with choosing a successor to Republican Pat Tillman. They picked Logan, a longtime educator.

However, the school board’s Democratic members repeatedly voted to reject Logan, eventually issuing a joint statement calling him out over social media posts that they viewed as representative of bigotry and racial prejudice.

The General Assembly then passed a law intended to help Logan secure the post.

Instead, at the very school board meeting when Logan assumed he would take the seat, the board’s attorney revealed an interpretation of the new law that few saw coming: The GOP’s nomination was no longer valid, because while the old law stated that just the executive committee members from District 3 could vote on the nominee, the new law removed that provision.

The board attorney told the board that, without a valid nominee, they were free to choose Tillman’s successor.

That lead to the board’s Democrats swiftly voting Goebel into office.

Logan and the two other Republican school board members then sued. Originally, their lawsuit also claimed that the board’s action not to seat Logan was illegal, but the latest version of that suit drops that claim, instead just focusing on the open meetings law complaint.

And once again, the General Assembly has stepped in, passing a law last week to strip Goebel of the seat, and open it up for the county GOP to pick a successor.

Goebel and his attorney say the provision removing him violates the state constitution, and is therefore invalid. He said, if the district will have him, he’s planning to stick around.

Reached by phone Thursday, Goebel said he still hasn’t heard back from the school district on whether he is considered on or off the board at this point. He’s still attending district events as a board member.

He said board attorney Jill Wilson, in an email sent to the whole board, said something to the effect that’s there’s nothing to do right now, prior to the board’s next meeting. That’s currently scheduled for Sept. 19.

Goebel said his impression is Wilson is still trying to figure things out, as far as what her stance will be on the matter.

The Guilford County GOP executive committee plans to conduct a meeting on Aug. 30 to elect a nominee to fill the District 3 seat.