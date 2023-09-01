REIDSVILLE — The family & friends of James G. "Jimmy" Mitchell recently announced the formation of the Jimmy Mitchell Music Scholarship. Mitchell, who passed away on Jan. 21 in his native Reidsville, was an avid and talented guitarist for most of his life.

Scholarship organizers said they hope Mitchell's passion and love for music shall live forever through the award, available to rising seniors at both Reidsville High School and Rockingham County High School who plan to study music.

Scott Dorsett, a longtime friend of Mitchell and his family, says organizers plan to award two $1,000 scholarships in spring 2024.

If additional donations are received, those numbers could grow, he said.

Dorsett set Feb. 1, Mitchell' birthday, as the date he asks for special donations from anybody interested in contributing.

“If you knew Jimmy Mitchell, you loved Jimmy Mitchell”, said Dorsett. “I’ve never known a better person.

All donated funds will go into the scholarships, "to keep Jimmy’s memory and love for music alive,” Dorsett said.

For details, please feel free to contact Dorsett at 919-880-9600, or email him at: scottd27278@yahoo.com