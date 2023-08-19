EDEN — Rockingham County Sheriff's Office officials received multiple reports of vehicle break-ins and thefts on Aug. 16 in Eden, according to a news release from officials.

The alleged crimes were reported to have occurred on Rhodes, Lane and the Bryant Road areas.

Investigators ask that anyone with information about these vehicle break-ins/thefts call the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office at 336-634-3232 or Rockingham County CrimeStoppers at 336-349-9683.

Sheriff Sam Page would also to remind county residents to lock their vehicles and remove any items of value from their vehicles when they are not in use.

